Mental health experts urge govt action on suicide prevention

Mental health experts have asked the government to develop a national suicide prevention policy to help avert the growing vice in the country as Uganda prepares to join the rest of the world in commemorating International Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, 2025.

Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among youth aged 15-29 globally, with about 700,000 people reported.

In Uganda, recent statistics show that in 2024 alone, 190 suicide attempts were recorded, 59 resulted in deaths, and 18 repeat attempts, with young people disproportionately affected.

Experts warn that the true figures are likely higher due to underreporting, stigma, and inadequate mental health infrastructure.

Mr Albert Elwa, Executive Director of Focus on Recovery Uganda, said the alarming situation calls for an urgent national strategy to address the suicide crisis.

"My experience as a clinician working with people who have attempted suicide before, when you hear somebody talking about life being useless, saying that life is not worth living, those are not idle statements," he said. He added that other clear signs include giving away property suddenly and isolation.

To address the growing youth suicide crisis, Mental Health stakeholders in Uganda have organized the L.I.V.E. (Listen, Include, Validate, Empower) Conference 2025, a national gathering scheduled for September 10, 2025, in Kampala.

The conference will align with World Suicide Prevention Day and provide a platform for advocacy, including treating suicide as a medical condition rather than a criminal offence.

"The conference will advocate for suicide to be treated as a medical condition, a psychological problem that needs treatment, rather than a criminal offense," said Andrew Rugasira, chairperson of the organising committee.

He emphasised the need for increased emphasis on prevention, citing the country's limited mental health resources, with only about 60 psychiatrists for a population of 46 million people.

Dr. Daniel Kyabayinze, Director of Public Health at the Ministry of Health, acknowledged the need for a streamlined strategy to tackle the crisis and called for proper documentation to inform policy decisions.

"We do not have exact numbers, and our psychiatry and mental health facilities may not be the best places to give us care," he said, adding that even using government health workers to estimate numbers would likely be an underestimation.

The conference 2025 will feature testimonies from survivors and bereaved families, youth-led discussions, expert panels, and a Youth Mental Health Resource Hub providing immediate access to services and referrals.