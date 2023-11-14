Mental illness cases overwhelm Mbale hospital

Health officials in Mbale District have blamed the rampant mental illnesses among the youth and pensioners in Bugisu Sub-region to over consumption of alcohol, drugs and also failure to cope with stress.

Statistics from the department of psychiatry in Mbale Regional Referral Hospital indicate that in some months, they admit more than 40 patients despite the fact that the department has a bed capacity of 30, with only three clinical officers.

The statistics also show that among the admitted, the young people aged from 7 to 18 years constitute the biggest number, followed by the elderly, most of them pensioners.

Dr David Masaba, the head of the psychiatry department, said at the weekend: “We admit more than our bed capacity yet the number of health professionals is also small at the facility. We are supposed to have seven clinical officers but at the moment, we have only three.”

“We have a number of alcohol types, which are very cheap and affordable on the market and are packed in a way that an individual can walk with them in the pocket. They have done a lot of harm to our youth,” he added.

Mental illness means a condition characterised by alteration in thinking, mood (emotions) and behaviour associated with personal distress and impaired functioning. Other causes of mental illness include family history, biological factors, long-term physical health condition, prenatal damage, infections and brain injuries.

A recent survey by the department of psychiatry in Mbale hospital revealed that 22 percent of the youth in Bugisu Sub-region with mental illness are abusing drugs.

On the rising number of pensioners who are facing mental illness, Dr Masaba attributed the challenge to, among other things, government failure to pay their pension in time.

“We are receiving a number of our colleagues who have retired from service with mental illnesses. The government should prepare public servants for retirement and also promptly pay them their pension,” he said.