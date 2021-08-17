Merchandise worth millions destroyed as fire guts three shops in Kinoni

By NOELINE NABUKENYA More by this Author

Traders in Kinoni town in Lwengo District are counting losses after a fire destroyed three shops last night.

“Most of the merchandise was ashes by the time police fire brigade reached the scene, but they at least managed to stop it from spreading to other shops,” Southern Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, said.

He said the fire which gutted the shops at around 2am on Tuesday was a result of short-circuiting due to poor wiring.

The most affected shop belonged to Mr Sakka Kato and Mr Noah Wasswa aged 35. The total loss according to Wasswa is worth Shs100m.

The shop was dealing in electronics, and food items owned by two twins popularly known as “the twin's shop” which was one of the biggest shops in the area.

“We have lost things amounting to almost Shs100m. By the time they informed us about the incident, it was hard to save our merchandise because a fire had already overwhelmed them. We do not know what really caused this fire outbreak,” he said.

One of the eyewitnesses, Mr Hamidu Nsamba, a resident of the area informed this reporter that the fire started at around 2.00AM and by the time the owners noticed, it was too late. He added that the fire continued up to almost 6.00AM.