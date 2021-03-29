Meteorology body warns travellers on the Lake Victoria about thunderstorm

By Franklin Draku More by this Author

A fierce thunderstorm has been sighted on Lake Victoria by weather experts, pointing to possible dangers for travellers on the lake.

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority has warned those intending to travel to different islands on the lake to postpone their trips by more than an hour as the thunderstorm clears.

Currently, the region is experiencing heavy downpour, which is expected to last several hours before clearing.

“Current radar image shows a line of thunderstorm over the lake, Masaka all the way to Ssembabule. These are likely to last for more than 1hr. Postpone all trips to the lake, especially to Kalangala, Ssese, Bukakata, Kasensero islands,” a weather update by the authority states.

Last week, the authority warned Ugandans of possible strong winds, hailstorms, lightning and thunderstorm as the rainy season sets in across the country.

Dr Festus Luboyera, the Executive Director of Uganda National Meteorological Authority at the time said the onset of seasonal rains is anticipated to be characterized by severe isolated lightning, thunder and hailstorms.

Advertisement

Dr Luboyera said that the major physical conditions that are likely to influence the rainfall outlook for the three months over Uganda include the current and evolving sea surface temperature anomalies over global oceans.

He pointed out the increased probability for neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation and Indian Ocean Dipole through the months of March, April and May; intra-seasonal variations such as the influence of a weaker shift to active Madden Julian Oscillations which are most significant over the region and the influence of regional circulation patterns, topographical features and large inland water bodies.

In a separated warning, the authority has also warned Ugandans against taking shelters under trees and open grounds as they are possible targets for lightning strikes during the heavy downpours. A number of people have been struck by lightning in the recent past across the country.

“Avoid taking shelter under trees and open grounds to limit lightning strikes during thunderstorms as the rains continue,’ the authority states.

In February last year, four mountain gorillas, including a pregnant female, died at Mgahinga National Park in Uganda after being hit by lightning. The three adult females and a male infant were found with "gross lesions" on their bodies indicating electrocution.

In August the same year, ten children were killed by lightning in the Arua City while sheltering in a hut during a storm. The children were playing football when heavy rain forced them to take a break in a nearby grass-thatched structure which was struck by lightning.

fdraku@ug.nationmedia.com







