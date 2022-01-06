Mid-term access: NSSF to pay savers Shs900b

Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka and Gender, Labour and Social Development minister Betty Amongi during the parliamentary session that passed the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) (Ammendment) Bill, 2021  on Wednesday. PHOTO/ David Lubowa

By  JANE NAFULA   &  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

  • Under the new law, members aged 45 years and above, who have made contributions to the Fund for at least a decade, are eligible to mid-term access not exceeding 20 percent of their accrued benefits.

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) will pay about Shs903 billion to clear about 93,400 savers eligible for mid-term benefits.

