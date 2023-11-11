Migereko caught in Nile River revamp crosshairs

A top hotel in Jinja City owned by Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) chief Daudi Migereko is in the corridor being earmarked for tourism development.

Mr Migereko, a former Cabinet minister and one of the power brokers in Busoga Sub-region, confirmed to Saturday Monitor that his Source of Nile Hotel lies inside the 400m radius from the riverbank. It, however, appears that Mr Migereko will not be affected, but instead benefit a great deal from the project.

The tourism ministry has embarked on implementation of a 20-year Source of the Nile Master Plan. It seeks to transform the Source of the Nile and its environs into a “world class tourism destination.”

Under the project, the ministry intends to acquire up to 164 acres of land from the Source of the Nile downstream, stretching 400m from either side of the riverbanks. However, the ministry said not all the property owners within this radius will be affected by the development.

“Tourism enhancement facilities already in the project affected area such as hotels will be left intact and possibly improved upon to match the required standards,” the project concept, designed by Strategic Friends International (SFI) as a consultant, says, adding, “Some of the properties within the project affected are either remodelled or left intact depending on the project design of the area.”

Whereas it was immediately clear that whatever rate of mad love for tourism the government would not take down industries like Nile Breweries, Mulbox and East Africa Packaging or major hotels that complement tourism, property owners in the project corridor were still wary. Mr Emmanuel Mudali, one of the leaders of a group of landlords fighting off the planned compulsory land acquisition, is adamant the explanations do not hold water.

The group, “River Nile Land Grabbing Frontier,” said the explanation by SFI that existing tourism facilities are to be graded to fit the development requirement could just mean ‘small’ facilities like Eden Resort (a leisure and tourism facility in Njeru Municipality) may overall be taken over.

Mr Kosea Wambaka, the director of SFI, confirmed that properties that are tourism-enhancing in nature like hotels, golf clubs and big installations like Nile Breweries will need to be developed or upgraded to the standard needed.

“You have seen schoolchildren visit factories. Factories can be enhanced to become tourist destinations of attractions,” Wambaka told Saturday Monitor.

Hitting the jackpot

Dr Wambaka’s explanation would mean some of the property owners will hit jackpots. For instance, Migereko’s Source of Nile Hotel is kind of an ‘accidental’ leisure and hospitality facility. It appears to have been first conceived as an arcade. Along the way, the idea of a hotel came in. Inside, the corridors are wide, punctuated with vent gaps such as in downtown arcades. The rooms, too, look improvised.

But it is a top hotel with an expansive raw land that stretches 200m to the riverbank. It is used for hosting events such as weddings and parties.

“Remodelling will depend on the location of the property and what is intended for that particular location on the master plan but we need to know owners, values so that we engage with those particular owners,” Mr Wambaka said.

The government says its survey shows that land and tourism support facilities around the Source of the Nile are largely owned by private individuals but not to international standards.

Plans underway

The proposed development concept has been designed on the basis of two main points at the Source of the Nile—southern end (Bugungu prison land), and northern end (Bujaagali area).

The project’s main focal point is the Source. Construction of a Shs17b glass pier was commissioned last week.

When complete, the area will provide boat docking facilities and cable cars connecting either side of the riverbanks.

The plan will also see a small man-made island at the Source remodelled to accommodate about 200 visitors. It currently holds only 10 persons at a time.

However, most of these development ideas can hardly meet the hype of the project.

At the southern end, sports facilities are being planned for construction on the Bugungu prison land, while downstream toward Bujagali, a resort will sit at Ssezibwa islands.

There are already sports utilities nearby and the project concept does not appear to have anything to beat what Jinja Sailing Club and Nile Resort, or Paradise on the Nile Hotel, are doing.

Mr Wambaka, though, stressed the need for services that will make tourists want to stay longer or come back, which he said is lacking.

Last week, Dr Geoffrey Ssegonga, a veterinary practitioner and businessman, wrote to the Rotary Club of Jinja imploring them to put Mr Migereko off a programme it scheduled for this past workweek.

“A respected and senior son of the soil, Mr Migereko, has been identified as the leading luminary for a project that is unclear, that seeks to deprive his folks of places of abode, wealth and certainty in this troubling world,” Ssegonga wrote.

“The club is toying with the idea of hosting him as a guest speaker to talk about the same. I appeal to the Rotary Club of Jinja to drop the idea of hosting Migereko as a guest speaker to sanitise this injustice to victims already aggrieved and anxious,” he added.

Mr Migereko did not respond to this newspaper on the matter.

Dr Ssegonga and some 300 prime land owners, who include Supreme Court Justice Faith Mwondha and High Court justices Paul Gadenya and Duncan Gaswaga, as well as politicians like Nandala Mafabi, wonder how such a big swath of land can be developed by the government.

“This is the handiwork of the infamous regime functionaries, the mafias, to deprive us of our properties and prime locations, so they can deal them to the highest bidders,” Dr Ssegonga said.

The group last month served the Attorney General with a notice of their intention to sue, saying any compulsory land acquisition in the project would go against the Constitution that has invested land ownership to individuals.