Military court remands Bobi Wine's bodyguard to Luzira prison for month

The General Court Martial in Kampala has remanded to Luzira Prison- the civilian head of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party security, Achilleo Kivumbi, who was arrested last week by security operatives near his home in Nansana, Wakiso District.

NUP's civilian security head Achilleo Kivumbi appears in the General Court Martial dock in Kampala on August 5, 2024. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Kivumbi, who has been in security detention since August 1, 2024, was on Monday arraigned before he military court and charged with illegal passion of military pips for the rank of lieutenant colonel.

His attempts to apply for bail before the army court chaired by Brig. Gen. Freeman Mugabe failed before he was remanded to until September 2 when he will be returned to court.

Kivumbi joins several NUP supporters who have been on remand since 2021 presidential campaigns after they were charged in the army court.

The group comprising 28 NUP supporters has been denied bail several times following their arrest during NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi’s campaign trail.

Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine described the charges as trumped up.

Witnesses said Kivumbi was arrested as several heavily armed men, moving in a Noah (car) Reg. No. UAP 164P trailed Kivumbi and manhandled him as he approached his home in central Uganda.

He was allegedly beaten by the armed men before they dragged him into a waiting vehicle, swiftly driving away.

According to the charge sheet, a copy of which was seen by this publication, Kivumbi, 42, is accused of unlawful possession of defence stores, contrary to section 158 (1)(2) and C of the UPDF Act, Cap 330.