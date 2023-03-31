Military deployments in east DR Congo

People of east DR Congo reject idea of EAC regional force

The Ugandan troops are intended to supervise the gradual withdrawal of the M23 rebel group, which has conquered swathes of territory in eastern Congo and inflamed regional tensions.

But there are also a proliferating number of conventional armies operating in the region.

EAC regional force

In June, the leaders of the seven-nation East African Community (EAC) announced the creation of a regional military force to restore peace in eastern DRC.

The force is under the command of Kenyan General Jeff Nyagah, who since November has been based in Goma, a major city near which the M23 has concentrated its activity.

Fighting the M23 was at first seen as the force's main goal, but some leaders of the countries comprising it have since said it is only a "neutral" force.

The EAC comprises Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Uganda and the DRC itself.

Kenya, Burundi and Uganda have deployed troops to the DRC since the force's creation. In December, South Sudan said it would send 750 soldiers "as soon as possible", but they are yet to arrive.

Angola

The Angolan parliament approved sending around 500 troops to the DRC earlier this month, after the breakdown of a ceasefire between the Congolese army and the M23 that Luanda helped to negotiate.

Angola says their mission will be to supervise the disarming and reintegration of the rebels, but no date has been fixed for the troops' deployment.

Uganda

Ugandan troops have been present in the eastern DRC provinces of North Kivu and Ituri since November 2021.

They deployed as part of a joint operation with the Congolese army against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), armed rebels the Islamic State group claims as its Central African affiliate.

Burundi

Burundi sent hundreds of troops to the DRC's South Kivu province, with which it shares a border, in August.

Burundian rebel groups have rear bases in South Kivu.