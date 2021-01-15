Military surrounds Kyagulanyi’s home in Magere

By Monitor Team More by this Author

National Unity Platform (NUP) Presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine’s home was Friday surrounded by soldiers.

“I am under military siege. My home is surrounded. The soldiers have jumped over the fence. They attacked my guard and made him roll in the mud,” Kyagulanyi told our reporter.

He says that the incident happened at about 5.30pm and he has not been told the reason as to why his home has been surrounded: “When I tried to ask why they have done this, they said I should ask the spokesperson of the military. They are not talking to us,” he said.

Deputy army spokesperson, Deo Akiiki acknowledged military presence around his home.

“Candidates are special people. We are protecting him and cannot let random people access his premises,” Mr Akiiki said.

At the fifth provisional results announced by the Electoral Commission chairman, Justice Simon Byabakama, at 5pm, Kyagulanyi had so far garnered 1,445,805 votes (29.34%) and was second while the incumbent, Yoweri Museveni was in the lead with 3,917,725 votes (62.74%).

Kyagulanyi after voting on Thursday, had talked about the possibility of rejecting the results.

Later, early on Friday morning, Kyagulanyi had tweeted at 12.15am saying: “Hello Uganda! Despite the wide spread fraud and violence experienced across the country earlier today, the picture still looks good. Thank you Uganda for turning up and voting in record numbers. The challenge now is for Mr. Byabakama and the Electoral Commission (EC) to declare the will of the people.”

EC chairperson, Mr Byabakama however said in response that Kyagulanyi as the accuser bears the burden of showing proof of the rigging.

“Let him show in what form the results are rigged,” he said also denying that EC was not selectively picking on the results being issued.

*Provisional results carried in this story accurate as per January 15, 2021 (8:45pm Local EAT) with next batch of results at the National tally centre expected January 15, 2021 (9pm Local EAT)