Millions lost as fire guts Mbale Industrial Park

Fire on Tuesday evening gutted Grace Foam factory at Mbale Sino Industrial Park in Mbale City, destroying property worth millions of shillings.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire gutted the mattress-making factory at around 8pm.

Although the Police Fire Brigade responded quickly, they could not save the factory as it had already been razed down, but they managed to prevent its spread to other factories.

The Mbale City Resident Commissioner (RCC), Mr Rex John Achilla, said the cause of the fire has not been established.

“The manpower and fire equipment which we have are not enough to put off the fire. The police have made their part. We have called Soroti and Tororo to send us more fire brigade because this fire is huge,” he said Tuesday night.

Mr Emmanuel Odai, an employee at the factory told URN that the fire started from the faulty machine used to make mats and bed covers.

“The machine created sparks, which triggered flames at around 8.10PM. Employees on duty ran for their lives and no one got hurt,” he said.