Mind about legacy, not material possessions- Speaker Among

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has appealed to Ugandans to mind about the legacy they will leave behind when they die, other than focusing on individual material achievements and possessions.

A lasting legacy should not solely be defined by one’s achievements or possessions but by the positive impact they have on others and the community, according the Bukedea Woman MP.

“Your legacy should not only be defined by material possessions but also, values, principles and the good deeds you instill in others,’’ Ms Among said while eulogising the deceased second FUFA vice president Darius Mugoye during a funeral service held at Namirembe Cathedral in Kampala on Wednesday.

Ms Among described Mugoye as a “devoted young man whose unwavering determination” has made him make remarkable achievements in the world of sports and inspired countless individuals to pursue their dreams.

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) announced the passing of Mugoya on Tuesday, November 7.

Deceased: Darius Mugoye

At the time of his demise, Mugoye was an executive member of FUFA, serving as the body’s second Vice president, under the leadership of President Moses Magogo, Ms Among’s husband. He was also a delegate under former FUFA president Lawrence Mulindwa. He was instrumental on the committee that was established by FUFA to oversee Uganda's joint bid for co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) which became a reality.