Mindset change key to unlocking poverty reduction, PDM leaders told

Several Parish Development Model (PDM) leaders have been challenged to shift from a negative mindset and engage in productive enterprises to lift themselves out of poverty.

Mr Timothy Bwiso, the Regional Executive Director of Enterprise Uganda, Busoga and Central regions, said the biggest challenge facing the people is a negative mindset that hinders them from moving out of poverty.

"The prime objective of this training is to equip and empower SACCO leadership with information about mindset change," Mr Bwiso said during a two-day training program for PDM leaders in Kibuku District on Tuesday.

The training aimed to foster a positive mindset shift, enhance leadership capabilities, and promote sustainable growth and development.

Mr Bwiso noted that the government has delegated Enterprise Uganda to implement Pillar Five training, which focuses on developing a business mindset to multiply program funds through entrepreneurship.

"Government delegated Enterprise Uganda with the responsibility of implementing pillar five training beneficiaries to develop business mindset to multiply program funds through entrepreneurship," he said.

The training program targets SACCO leaders, equipping them with necessary tools to drive progress and success within their communities.

Mr Willy Kasolo Mukama, the Kibuku District Senior Commercial Officer, challenged the community to change their negative mindset behaviors and engage in productive enterprises that could drive them out of poverty.

"People need not think of starting with big capital but begin with the available capital to change their livelihood. People will not move out of this poverty cycle with their negative mindset," Mr Mukama said.

The training program has been well-received by participants, who say it has boosted their thinking and equipped them with necessary skills to improve their businesses.

Mr John Kirya, the Chairperson of Kachocha-Kabweri SACCO, said the training has been a game-changer. "Our people had been having that belief that everything is impossible even with that small capital. We have learned that things are possible," he emphasized.

The PDM program has disbursed billions of funds to beneficiaries, but many residents remain trapped in poverty due to lack of initiative, fear of change, and dependency attitudes.

Mr Samuel Otai Opari, the District Commercial Officer, highlighted the importance of mindset change as a "missing link" in most government poverty interventions.

"Unless that negative mindset changes, poverty will persist. This has been a growing concern over the role of negative mindsets in undermining poverty fights," he said.



