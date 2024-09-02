Mining affecting quality of soil, says official

An official has warned that mining can affect the quality of soil and affect crop production.

While representing the minister of Agriculture, Animal Industries and Fisheries, Mr Frank Tumwebaze, at the launch of the Fertiliser Financing for Sustainable Agricultural Management Project, last week, the executive director of National Agricultural Advisory Services (Naads), Dr Samuel Mugasi, said recent studies concluded by Africa Soil Health Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, observed that mining activities continued to lower production.

“If not quickly addressed, it [problem] will undermine the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals [SDGs], especially on poverty and zero hunger,” Dr Mugasi said.

He called upon farmers to utilise fertilisers to increase food production levels in the country.

With Uganda continuing to lag in fertiliser use, the African Fertiliser and Agribusiness Partnership (AFAP) in alliance with Africa Fertiliser Financing Mechanism (AFFM) and the African Development Bank (ADB) will increase access to fertilisers for farmers to be able to increase production and productivity at farm level.

“In Uganda, we apply two kilograms per hectare but mainly for the large-scale farmers, the sugar cane plantations, tea estates, ordinary farmers are not applying any fertilisers and we aim to make sure that we increase fertilizer use to increase production and productivity at farm level,” Dr Mugasi said.

The project is expected to reach about 400,000 farmers, especially with the first pillar which is supporting access to finances.

Renewing the law