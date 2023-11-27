Minister abandons public function over poor time keeping 

Ms Hellen Grace Asamo, the State minister for Disability Affairs, on Saturday stormed out of the consecration ceremony of Bishop Kokus Olupot of Christ Miracle Ministries over alleged poor time mismanagement.

Mr Olupot was being installed as regional overseer for the National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Churches (NFBPC) in Teso.

NFBPC is an umbrella network of Pentecostal churches, para-church organisations and missionary organisations operating in Uganda, registered with the government as non-denominational and politically non-partisan entities.

It is reported Ms Asamo, who was at the function as chief guest representing the Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, lost her patience over poor time keeping by other speakers.

Besides Bishop Olupot’s consecration, the ceremony was also organised to celebrate the homecoming of NFBPC national overseer Bishop Moses Odongo, who hails from Odukurun Cell, Acetigwen Ward in Soroti City.

The protest occurred at around 5pm when it started raining while State minister for Fisheries, Ms Hellen Adoa, was delivering her speech.

In the programme, Ms Asamo was the next speaker after Ms Adoa, but she never delivered the message to the public after she stood up, shook hands with hosts and walked out.

We did not independently verify what message she passed to the bishops in less than two minutes of their engagement and why she drove away in a rush although some sources alleged that the minister had an urgent meeting to attend by 8pm.

Ms Asamo, when contacted on telephone for a comment, said: “I think you saw rain, at least you are a journalist. You saw me talking to the bishop and I explained my situation. The rain came and disorganised the whole place.”

Nonetheless, Mr Olupot was consecrated as bishop, overseeing Teso Pentecostal churches that subscribe to NFBPC.

He now becomes the second Teso regional overseer, after succeeding bishop emeritus Justine Edweu.

Mr Edweu said his successor has been serving God under NFBPC since 2003 when Teso was still a province under the leadership of then leader, Mr Alex Mitala.

After Mr Mitala’s reign in 2013 when Teso became a region, Mr Edweu was elevated to the position of the regional overseer and Mr Olupot became the provincial overseer in-charge of Kyoga.

Mr Edweu described Bishop Olupot as a committed and a dedicated Christian who focuses at delivering the ministry of God to win people’s souls.