Minister Adoa warns against child exploitation during campaigns

State Minister for Fisheries, Hellen Adoa, has cautioned students against exploitation by politicians, urging them to prioritize their education above partisan politics.

"I'm warning students now that they are about to break off for a long vacation which will be seen as campaigning to be very careful not to be used by politicians," Ms Adoa warned during a dedication ceremony for UCE and UACE candidates at Halcyon High School.

Ms Adoa, who also serves as the female Member of Parliament for Serere District, highlighted a disturbing trend where politicians recruit children to abuse opponents online and engage in physical confrontations.

"Some politicians are reportedly using children for violent acts, compromising their safety and well-being, and social media abuse where the children are being manipulated to attack opponents on social media platforms," she said.

The minister urged parents to closely monitor and control their children during this political period. Her warning comes as S4 and S6 students prepare for final exams in October, with long holidays coinciding with campaign periods.

Bishop Kosea Odongo, Bishop of the Anglican Church for Soroti diocese, also addressed the students, urging them to use their time wisely and trust their teachers.

"If you have the time to revise, discuss please do so and don't desire to do better than others but desire to be better together and pass very well," Bishop Odongo advised.

He emphasized the importance of responsibility, reminding the students that there is no room for cheating.

The bishop also encouraged parents to take their children to nearby schools in Teso, emphasising the importance of a safe and supportive learning environment.



