Minister again directs RDCs to monitor parish model 

The Minister for Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, has directed all Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and their deputies to strictly monitor the implementation of Parish Development Model to ensure that funds aren’t paid to ‘ghost’ groups.

The minister in a September 16 press statement also tasked RDCs to address quarterly sub-county meetings and brief all village chairpersons on the funds and projects scheduled for implementation in their respective areas.

“Regarding the Parish Development Model RDCs/RCCs and deputies will visit the groups and individuals that have so far received money under this programme. They have to ensure that the individuals who got the money are the very ones entitled to get in the first place,” Ms Babalanda states.

The directive comes amid reports of alleged misappropriation of PDM funds by some local government officials.

This publication reported last week that more than Shs1.5 billion for the model’s implementation was spent by districts on workshops and other programmes not included in the implementation guidelines in the 2021/2022 Financial Year.

Ms Babalanda said the directive is in line with the APEX platform, a mechanism for ensuring that the government policies are implemented as directed in all parts of the country.

The platform brings together the Office of the President, Inspectorate of Government (IGG), State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Judiciary, Directorate of Public Prosecutions, and security agencies, among others.

Ms Babalanda also said she had issued additional guidance to all RDCs/RCCs to ensure that they inspect all projects or programmes for this quarter.

“RDCs, RCCs and deputies are under instruction not to commission any project that is sub-standard, that is unfinished, and that is not implemented as per the approved Bills of Quantities -BOQs. Any RDC/RCC that will contravene this requirement will be made individually accountable,” the minister said.

The district representatives and other officials are also required to display on notice boards the lists of the government projects and programmes in their districts which are financed per quarter to enable the public access the information.

To ensure efficiency, Ms Babalanda said the Minister of State for Economic Monitoring will traverse the country with a team of technical staff from the ministry to evaluate and double check on the commissioned projects and other implemented programmes.

The minister will also verify the respective accountabilities for the use of public funds.

“I, therefore, appeal to all the public officials that may have misappropriated funds meant for public service delivery in this first quarter 2022/2023 to swiftly return the money or else be tasked by the minister. We do not intend to spare anyone who is caught red-handed. Please arrange your records well ahead of the minister’s visits,” she said.

However, Ms Babalanda added that they will only rely on evidence-based records from technocrats instead of those presented by RDCs.

She said the Office of the President will not entertain individuals sabotaging national development for the sake of personal gain, adding that the government has a five-year mandate to the people, and must give an account at the end of the term.

The government is banking on lifting 17.5 million Ugandans in 3.5 million households out of poverty through PDM.