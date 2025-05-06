Minister Anite calls for 50% pay hike for casual workers to curb exploitation

As the number of factories increases, the casual labourers employed for operations continue to face dire working conditions, earning as little as Shs5,000 per day, sometimes without meals, despite gruelling workloads. This was revealed by workers in factories visited by our reporter in April in Mukono, Kampala and Luwero.

Some Kampala and Buikwe factories pay slightly higher at Shs10,000 daily, but government officials note that many workers lack formal contracts, even after years of service, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation.

In an interview, following a meeting with investors at Namanve Industrial Park, State Minister for Investment and Privatisation Evelyn Anite called for a significant wage increase, urging factory owners to raise casual workers’ monthly earnings to at least Shs230,000—roughly a 50 per cent jump from the current Shs150,000 for a 30-day work month. This threshold, she said, would enable casual workers to contribute to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), securing their financial future.

The Shs230,000 is about Shs7,600 a day, which is higher than what many currently earn, but is low in a country where the cost of food and other services like health and education have increased.

“Paying workers Shs5,000 a day translates to Shs150,000 monthly, far below the NSSF contribution threshold. This traps them as casual labourers with no security,” Anite said. “Without a minimum wage law, we must encourage employers to meet the NSSF threshold. Better pay means happier workers, higher productivity, and fewer issues like theft or substandard products flooding the market.”

Mr Geoffrey Sajjabi, the NSSF Chief Commercial Officer, however, explained: "The law doesn’t exempt people categorised as casual labourers from contributing to NSSF." He added: "Even if I am working for you and you are giving me Shs10,000 or Shs5000 every day, the expectation is that you have to withhold the 5% of what you are paying, add 105 and at the end of the month, contribute that 15% for my benefit.”

He, however, said they are having challenges getting the employers to comply. “Sometimes when we want to access the premises in order to cover the rights of the workers, and sometimes we are required to do a headcount when we have evidence the employer is understating, but the investors sometimes do not permit us entry,” he added.

Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Betty Amongi echoed Anite’s concerns, highlighting intensified efforts to ensure employer compliance with NSSF contributions. “Voluntary declarations have boosted the NSSF fund from Shs18 trillion to Shs23 trillion,” she said, signalling progress in formalising worker protections.

Amongi also addressed the absence of a minimum wage, a long-standing demand from workers. “The Minimum Wages Advisory Board’s report is ready, but its term has expired. We’re reconstituting the board to review their recommendations and fast-track a functional Minimum Wage Act,” she explained.

The push for better wages and formal contracts aims to address systemic exploitation, offering hope to workers trapped in low-pay, high-risk jobs. However, with the minimum wage law still in limbo, the onus remains on investors to heed Anite’s call for change.



