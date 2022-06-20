Minister asks IGP to probe Elgon festival

The Minister of State for Gender and Culture Affairs, Ms Peace Mutuuzo, has asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to initiate an investigation into the violation of the rights of women and girls during the 2022 inaugural annual Elgon festival in Mbale City.

The festival, which took place in Mbale City last week, was organised by the Masaba Tourism Initiative in partnership with Babana Basha and Mbale City Council.

The event got a backlash from women activists after pictures and videos of teenagers displaying their protruding breasts as they matched in Mbale City went viral on social media.

“I therefore, urge the IGP to institute an inquiry into this matter so that the perpetrators are brought to book,”Ms Mutuuzo Said.

Ms Mutuzo said the Department of Community-Based Services in Mbale will follow up on the affected women and girls for psychosocial support.

“I wish to reiterate our firm commitment as a government to continue protecting the rights of women and girls as enshrined in Uganda’s progressive legal and policy frameworks,” she said.

The women activists say the act by the organisers contravened Article 33 (1) of the Constitution on the rights of women, which states that women shall be accorded full and equal dignity of the person with men.

The leadership of Inzu Ya Masaba, the institution of the Bamasaba also distanced itself from the festival.

Mr Eric Mukhwana, the communication officer of the institution, said it was unfortunate that the office of the Resident City Commission (RCC) in Mbale headed by Mr Ahamad Washaki allowed the festival to go with due diligence.

“The institution is the custodian of culture, but we were not involved. What happened was an embarrassment to the culture of the Bamasaba community,” he said.

Mr Geoffrey Wepondi, the secretary general of the institution in a June 17 statement said: “We call upon the organisers never to do it again in Masaba land, they should present themselves to the enforcement to explain that anomaly.”

Mr Micheal Mafumala, the vice chairperson of the culture council, said leaders who authorised the festival to take place should be held accountable.

Among the leaders who he wants to be brought to book include Mr Washaki and officials of Mbale City.

Ms Rebecca Neumbe, a woman leader in Mbale City, said what transpired demeaned women’s dignity.

Ms Josephine Flavia Lunyolo, the councillor for Industrial Division East, said they were shocked to see girls moving half naked and wondered if it was a new culture in Masaba land.





Authorities respond

Mr Washaki, however, said as security, they okayed the festival after the organisers indicated that they were showcasing the culture of the Bamasaba people.

“We were not aware that the festival would turn into a nude show,” he said, adding that security has summoned the organisers of the event.

Mr James Kutosi, the public relations officer for Mbale City, said permission was granted by the council on ground that it was a cultural parade of different cultures in Elgon Sub-region.

Ms Priscila Khainza Mungoma, the proprietor of the Masaba Tourism Initiative and the lead organisers of the festival, said the aim was to showcase the Bamasaba culture.

“I was surprised at how people sexualised the dress code,” she said.