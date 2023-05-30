Minister asks RDC to act on disputed Mukono land

The State minister for Lands has directed the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Mukono to intervene in a land dispute in his area.

In his May 17 letter that this publication has seen, Mr Sam Mayanja wants the RDC to cause the arrest of Ms Jamaawa Nantume, who allegedly incited youth gangs to take over the land she reportedly sold to Dr Juventine Emuku and his wife Dr Elizabeth Emuku in 2008.

“Cause the arrest and prosecution of Ms Jamaawa Nantume and her agents she used to cause havoc on the property. Visit the locus in company [of] petitioners and assess the damage caused,” the minister’s letter reads in part.

The land under dispute is at Mpoma on Block 95, Plot 24 and measuring 8.89 acres in Mpooma Parish, Naama Sub-county in Mukono District.

In his letter, the minister informed the RDC that his office had learnt that Ms Nantume, who reportedly sold the land to the couple in 2008, allegedly used goons to invade the land, broke down the houses before taking control of the property on April 26, which prompted the victims to run to police and his office for help.

In the petition, the couple told the minister that Ms Nantume after receiving her full payments on January 29, 2009, ran to court claiming that they didn’t pay her.

Ms Fatuma Nabitaka, the RDC of Mukono, was in a meeting when we contacted her for a comment at the weekend, but her deputy, Mr Mike Segawa, said: “I came to Mukono last month. I will interest myself in finding out details on this file and then I can revert to you.”

Daily Monitor understands that Mr Baker Mugaino, the acting commissioner of Land Registration, issued a caveat on the disputed land.

The May 23 caveat seen by this publication reads: “I hereby declare in the exercise of the powers conferred on me by Section 170(a) of the Registration of Titles Act, that no dealing in the land comprised in the Block 95 Plot 24 at Mpoma of the Registrar Book shall be registered following a complaint to the office of the Commissioner Land in respect to the said land.”

Ms Nantume was unavailable for a comment by press time because her known phone numbers went unanswered.

How it all started

Between May 2008 and January 2009,Dr Juventine Emuku together with his wife reportedly purchased the said land from Ms Nantume in two different arrangements.

In the first arrangement, six acres were carved out of from the 8.9 acres which was valued at Shs36 million.

In the second arrangement, the couple purchased the remaining 2.89 acres at Shs17.5 million, according to documents seen by this publication. For the six acres, the couple made payments in two intervals, they paid Shs29 million on May 30, 2008, before completing the remaining Shs7 million on September 6, 2008.

In the second transaction, the couple paid Shs17.5 million in three intervals including Shs1.5 million on September 6, then followed with Shs8 million on November 5, 2008 and completed with Shs8 million on January 29, 2009.

“I Jamaawa Nantume of Nasuuti Mukono do hereby acknowledge receipt of Shs8 million from Emuku Juventine & Elizabeth Emuku of Kyaliwaja, Namugongo as the last payment of the purchase price. The last installment today adds to the whole total consideration of Shs53.5 million...” reads part of the last purchase agreement.

On the same day, Ms Nantume transferred the said land to the couple, according to documents seen by this publication.