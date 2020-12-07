Minister Bahati faces seven  challengers in Ndorwa West

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

Unlike the 2011 General Election where incumbent Ndorwa West Member of Parliament, David Bahati was unopposed, for the 2021 polls he faces seven challengers including his 2006 campaign mobiliser, Mr Simpson Mubangizi.

Ndorwa West constituency in Kabale District is composed of Kitumba, Kamuganguzi, Kibuga, Kahungye, Rubaya and Butanda as its rural sub-counties and Katuna and Ryakarimira town councils as its urban centres.

Mr Bahati, who doubles as State minister of Finance in-charge of planning, resigned from his position as head of finance at the Population Secretariat to join politics in 2005.

He defeated the then incumbent area Member of Parliament, Mr Stephen Bamwanga, in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries to carry the party flag that saw him beat two other candidates in 2006 general election.

Since then, Mr Bahati became a darling of the voters in the area because of supporting community based projects aimed at improving their livelihoods.

The Electoral Commission election results in 2006 show that Mr Bahati won the Ndorwa West parliamentary seat with 27,543 votes while his closest contender Mr Alex Akampurira got 1,835 votes. The results trend changed in 2016 when he won with 23,838 votes against his closest challenger Mr Simon Agaba’s 7,878 votes.

During the recent NRM party primaries, Mr Bahati won with 45,000 votes while his closest challenger Mr Mubangizi got 5,000 votes.

Mr Bahati attributed his success to his pro-people approach in politics and predicts that he will win the 2021 elections with over 90 per cent.

He said he has improved household incomes through distributing hoes and planting materials to all, supporting skills development for the youth, providing information technology equipment to education institutions, supported houses of worship, improved roads, piped water and electricity to the needy rural places among others.

In January, Mr Bahati was named best performer in Parliament for 2019.

He highlights the establishment of Kabale NRM party office, amendment of the Constitution to lift the presidential age limit, construction of Kigezi lands office, government takeover of Kabale University as a public institution, beautification of Kabale Town and rehabilitation of National Teachers College Kabale as some of the NRM party achievements that he has participated in.

“My future plans include lobbying for the tarmacking of Katuna-Muko-Kachwekano-Ryakarimira-Lake Bunyonyi road with a provision of two ferries, extension of electricity and piped water to all the remaining parishes, improving household incomes, starting scholarship fund for university students, continuous support to the health sector, youth and women empowerment, supporting people with disabilities and the implementation of emyooga programme for all registered groups,” Mr Bahati revealed.

But the listed achievements have not stopped seven other candidates from running against Mr Bahati with some saying that overstaying in power leads to poor service delivery while others claim there is need for change to tap in new leadership skills.

The candidates are Ms Tracy Ninsima (Independent), Mr Geoffrey Nzaana Mpirirwe (Forum for Democratic Change), Mr Simpson Mubangizi (Independent), Mr Gilbert Matsiko (Independent), Mr Simon Agaba (Independent), Mr Ronald Asiimwe (Independent) and Mr Samuel Atuheire (Alliance for Transformation).

Factors at play

Unlike other constituencies in Kabale where religion plays a great role in determining the next leader, in Ndorwa West Constituency voters always look at leaders with capacity to deliver services and lobbying for community development projects.

The head of all LC3 chairpersons in Kabale, Mr Enock Kazooba, claimed that during the uninterrupted leadership tenure for Mr Bahati (2006 to date) Ndorwa West is a model constituency with two town councils of Ryakarimira and Katuna and two more sub counties have been created at Kibuga and Kahungye.

“It’s Mr Bahati who has made Ndorwa West a model constituency, some candidates rooting for change are looking at their personal benefits,” Mr Kazooba said.

But Mr Mubangizi said he wants to unite the divided people in the constituency and Kabale District in general, lobby for the timely supply of drugs in the constructed health centres and improve the road network.

“My target objective is to lobby government for improved services in agriculture, health care and education. Constructing health centres and education institutions without the timely supply of drugs and classroom desks is no service to the people.

There is no way development can be achieved once the targeted community members are divided. I am coming to unite the people for development,” Mr Mubangizi said.

Without giving any reasons, Mr Mubangizi who lost the NRM primary election to Mr Bahati claimed the party election process was not free and fair. He also didn’t explain his fall out with Mr Bahati.

Mr Geoffrey Nzaana said he is coming into politics to stop political patronage because it leads to corruption and poor service delivery.

“We need to change the leadership not only at presidential level but also Parliamentary. I am coming to liberate Ndorwa West Constituency and Uganda in general by fighting corruption so that the local people can get the services they deserve.”

“I am here to provide genuine representation that involves consulting voters before any policy is made. Imagine legislators that changed the Constitution especially the lifting of the presidential age limit without holding at least a referendum. Now government is evicting people from wetlands when it never consulted them,” Mr Nzaana said.

He added that his main agenda is to advocate for political sanity and hygiene.

Ms Tracy Ninsima said being a patriotic Ugandan, she believes in all inclusive political arena adding that leaders who overstay in power end up serving themselves and not the people they represent.

“I am ready to solve the problems of the people of Ndorwa constituency once elected. I am ready to promote government programmes on wealth creation and lobby for affordable vocational training for the youth to become job creators,” Ms Ninsima said.

Mr Gilbert Matsiko argued that whereas piped water and electricity have been extended to some villages and town centres, people are still poor to afford the payment of bills.

“This is the time for people of Ndorwa West to change the leadership so that fresh minds can come on board. Experience shows that when a leader stays long in power they tend to forget the needs of the local people,” Mr Matsiko said.

He added: “I am ready to lobby for the construction of water harvesting tanks and construction of gravity flow scheme so that the local people can get clean water at no cost.”

He added that he will establish youth centres at every sub-county for skills development and talent identification.

