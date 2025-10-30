Minister Bahati stripped of Kabale district NRM chairmanship

The ruling National Resistance (NRM) party administrative secretary in Kabale District, Mr Amos Rwansheija, on Wednesday assigned the district’s party vice chairperson, Ms Bridget Asinga, to take over the roles of the district party chairperson to ensure proper service delivery during the ongoing electoral process.

Mr Rwansheija’s decision came shortly after the district NRM party chairman, Mr David Bahati, who doubles as the State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, opted to contest as an Independent candidate for the Ndorwa West constituency parliamentary seat after losing the in party primaries.

Mr Bahati, who is the current Member of Parliament for Ndorwa West constituency in Kabale District, polled 23,759 votes in the July NRM party primary election, losing to Mr Eliab Naturinda, who bagged 25,027 votes. In October, Mr Bahati was nominated as an Independent candidate for the Ndorwa West parliamentary seat, claiming that his victory was stolen during the NRM party primary elections, which were reportedly marred with several irregularities.

“Because Mr Bahati opted to contest as an independent candidate, I used my administrative powers to assign the party vice chairperson, Ms Bridget Asinga, to take over the roles and responsibilities to ensure proper service delivery during the ongoing electoral process,” Mr Rwansheija said.

In a brief interview, Ms Bridget Asinga said that she accepted the assignment. “The Kabale district NRM administrative secretary, Mr Rwansheija, indeed assigned me to take charge of the NRM party office, and I am ready to serve,” Ms Asinga said.

Mr Bahati welcomed the development, saying it was in line with the NRM party Secretary General’s guidance of stepping aside from the roles and responsibilities since he will be busy in the election campaigns.

“Given that I will be busy in the election campaigns, it is for the vice chairperson to take over the roles and responsibilities for the smooth running of party activities,” Mr Bahati said.

While presiding over the mobilisation launch of efficient and effective service delivery by the NRM government in Kabale district, a ceremony that was organised by the Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Major Godfrey Katamba, at Kabale stadium on Thursday, Mr David Bahati hailed President Museveni for initiating wealth creation programs that are currently transforming Ugandans into the money economy.

“Do not allow yourself to be diverted by the opposition politicians during this election campaign period. Let’s work as a team and ensure that President Museveni gets over 80 percent in the next year’s general elections as we appreciate his visionary leadership and protecting the gains of the NRM government,” Mr Bahati said.











