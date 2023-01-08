Minister Baryomunsi airlifted to Kampala after fainting in Kanungu

Dr Baryomunsi who doubles as Kinkiizi East Member of Parliament is said to have fainted at around 6pm while on his way from Ruhija in Muramba parish, Rutenga Sub County where he donated iron sheets to Church of Uganda's Kyakikyere church, according to Godfrey Karabenda, the Kanungu District National Resistance Movement (NRM) party chairman.

Mr Karabenda said that Dr Baryomunsi fainted while on his way rushing to Kambuga Sub County where he was set to preside over another function. Karabenda did not reveal details of the function in Kambuga.

He said that when the other occupants in the vehicle realized that Dr Baryomunsi had fainted, they rushed him to Kambuga hospital for treatment where medics led by one only identified as Dr Adas examined and reportedly found him hypertensive.