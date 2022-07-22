Minister blames parents over stunted children

A minister has blamed parents in Ankole Sub-region for the stunted growth of children.

The State minister for Primary Education, Dr Joyce Kaducu, wondered why Ankole, which is a food basket in western region, has a high number of stunted children.

“When I was here some years back, I visited this area and took stock of the economic activities. I must thank you that this is a food basket of our country, but as I thank you, when you look at the indicators of malnutrition, this region is the second in the country,” Dr Kaducu said.

Dr Kaducu was speaking at the launch of Libraries and Ideal Book Collection Centre (IBC) at Katerera Central Primary School in Mitooma District on Tuesday.

“As you target the Parish Development Model, I want to appeal to you to think about our children. Let us make the use of food to preserve the micro-nutrients and macro-nutrients, especially that small food value needed for our children to grow and develop within the age bracket,” she added.

According to the 2006 Uganda Demographic Health Survey report, regional variation in nutritional status of children is substantial, with stunted growth being the highest in Southwest (50 percent) and lowest in Kampala at 22 percent.

The minister said Ankole is blessed with a good climate that produces all kinds of food for proper growth of children.

“It makes one wonder how the region that has matooke and milk has such numbers of stunted children,’’ Dr said.

‘‘We want to remind parents that education is a shared responsibility and to accrue the benefits of education, every key stakeholder needs to play their part. Parents must provide food to their children,’’ she added.





Locals respond

The parents and local leaders in attendance blamed poverty and lack of health education as part of the factors fuelling the vice.

They are forced to sell their food produce that would have been meant for consumption at home.

“The huge economic demands of most families force them to almost sell whatever they produce. They need medical care, education, clothing and other basic needs, leaving the children starving,” Ms Annet Twongyeire, a resident, said.