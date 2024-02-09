Minister Butime urges new UTB leadership to work as team

The Minister of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities, Col (Rtd) Tom Butime, on Thursday inaugurated the 5th board of Directors of Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and urged them to ensure joint efforts in the drive to keep Uganda among the best tourism destinations.

“We need to work together to compete with our brothers and sisters in Kenya and Tanzania. We want to capture the market we deserve as one of the most beautiful countries with friendly people,” he said at a function held at Mestil Hotel in Kampala.

He added that there is a lot of competition in the tourism sector, which calls for working together and tirelessly to promote Uganda.

Ms Lilly Ajarova, the CEO of the Uganda Tourism Board, thanked the outgoing leadership for laying a solid foundation upon which they will continue to build and grow.

“To the incoming board members, it's an honour to have entrusted you with the responsibilities of shaping the future of Uganda’s tourism sector. Together, we have a unique opportunity to make an elastic and positive impact on our country's economy, culture and communities,” she said.

The outgoing chairperson, Mr Daudi Migereko, said: “As the country, our record in terms of following up on things and the implementation pace isn't good. Therefore, I want to appeal to you to make a difference, follow up on everything and ensure timely implementation. That way, Uganda’s tourism sector will be able to compete with other countries.”

The incoming board chairperson Ms Pearl Hoareau Kakooza pledged to continue with efforts that market the country to increase revenue.

“To my fellow board members, we have to continue and build upon what the previous board has achieved and increase visitor numbers to the Pearl of Africa,” he said.

Members

Ms Pearl Hoareau Kakooza replaces former Tourism Minister, Daudi Migereko as the chairperson of the board for the next three years.

Other members include Uganda Civil Aviation Authority Deputy Director General Ms Olive Birungi Lumonya, Ms Ssali Sandra Kebirungi (Ministry of Finance), Mr Vicent Operimo ( National Planning Authority) and Mr Stephen Masaba (Uganda Wildlife Authority).

Others are Mr Vivian Lyazi representing the Ministry of Tourism, Ms Margaret Ojara (NACCAU), MrTonny Mulinde ( tour operators), Mr Rashid Kiyimba ( hoteliers), Mr Ronald Kawamara Kazooba ( tourism in general) and Lily Ajarova as an ex-official but also secretary to the board.