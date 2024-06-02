Minister Bwino advocates for organic farming methods to enhance food security

State Minister for Agriculture, Mr Fred Bwino Kyakulaga, has urged farmers to adopt organic farming methods to enhance food security and their livelihoods.

Launching a five-year project dubbed, "Rooted in Diversity-RID Partnership for Food Security and Livelihoods," in Entebbe on Friday, the minister emphasized the importance of organic farming in improving soil nutrients and reducing harmful chemical use.

"The project will promote organic agriculture, benefiting 30,000 households across the country. We need to intensify organic agriculture by applying organic materials in our gardens," Mr Kyakulaga appealed to farmers.

The project will be implemented by Participatory Ecological Land Use Management (PELUM) Uganda.

He stressed the need for a law to enforce organic farming policies, citing environmental degradation and droughts due to reckless chemical use.

Mr Milton Muwuma Kalulu, the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Alliance on Food and Nutrition, highlighted the importance of organic farming in producing nutritious foods.

However, he expressed concern over the issue of fake seeds, particularly in Kamwenge District.

Mr George Sunday Bob, focal person for organic agriculture at the Ministry of Agriculture, commended PELUM Uganda for promoting agro-ecology and household food security.

"Our purpose is to increase organic foods safe for human consumption, considering the health conditions of the people in the country," he said.

Mr Francis Nsanga, Project Manager at PELUM Uganda, explained that the project aims to empower local communities by promoting local plants and making them accessible to farmers.

The project has four dimensions: food utilization, accessibility, sustainability, and availability.