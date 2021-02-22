Minister calls crisis meeting as 4 lay claim to Kyambogo land

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

Lands minister Betty Kamya has called for a crisis meeting on Thursday after it emerged that four institutions, including Ministry of Education, are claiming ownership of Kyambogo University land.

Kyambogo University and Buganda Kingdom are claiming ownership of about 407 acres housing the main campus in Banda, Kampala. Ministry of Education is claiming 10 acres and Kampala District Land Board (KDLB) 60 acres.

Daily Monitor has seen a February 18 letter in which the minister has summoned Vice Chancellor of Kyambogo University Eli Katunguka, chairperson of Kampala District Board David Balondemo, chairperson of Uganda Land Commission Beatrice Byenkya, and the Attorney General of Buganda Kingdom to discuss the standoff.

Ms Kamya ordered all the four institutions to come with all documents in order to come to a logical conclusion.

Ms Kamya’s investigation was instigated by the Daily Monitor story last week, revealing how the title for the university at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) had gone missing and that other institutions were claiming part of the university land.

KCCA officials are yet to establish where these files are.

“Arising out of media coverage of the controversy surrounding ownership of land at Kyambogo link, I have received letters from the Vice Chancellor of Kyambogo University and the Attorney General of Buganda Kingdom challenging Kampala District Land Board claim on the land and their subsequent activities on the subject land thereof,” the letter reads in part.

Adding: “The purpose of this letter is to invite you for a harmonisation meeting on Thursday, February 25 in the Ministry of Lands boardroom. In the meantime, Kampala District Land Board is instructed to halt all activities on the subject land until this matter is resolved conclusively.”

The fight started last Monday when KDLB sent two tractors to demarcate and grade Kyambogo link land without the knowledge of the university.

Prof Katunguka called the District Police Commander to halt the operations.

He claimed that all the 407 acres of land belong to the university.

“All the documents we have indicate that this land belongs to Kyambogo University and the Ministry of Lands can confirm this. We took over this land from the three institutions that were merged in 2003 to form Kyambogo University...,” Prof Katunguka said.

On the issue of Buganda Land Board claiming the university land, Prof Katunguka said this is a longstanding issue, which government is resolving.

KDLB claim

Mr Balondemo said the land was in 2017 degazetted as a catchment area for Kinawataka wetland stretch by KCCA and the National Environment Management Authority (Nema).

Mr Balondemo said the land in question is not part of the titled land, which the university currently owns.

He added that KDLB is mandated under Article 239 of the 1995 Constitution of Uganda to manage and administer land which is not owned by any person or authority.

Buganda Kingdom claim

On Friday, Buganda Kingdom’s deputy Katikkiro, Mr Twaha Kigongo Kaawaase, told a news conference that the whole Kyambogo land belongs CMS Kisosonkole, who was the grandfather of Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Mutebi II and he (Kabaka) is one of the beneficiaries of the disputed land.

Mr Kaawaase reiterated that Uganda Land Commission in 2007 erroneously authorised Kyambogo University to get a freehold certificate of title on their land. He said the kingdom was still in talks with the central government to either buy this land or get its lease.

“We were shocked by the media reports that KDLB is claiming this land. The whole Kyambogo land, including the one claimed by KDLB belongs to us,” Mr Mr Kaawaase said.



Ministry of Education say

Kyambogo University years back gave about 10 acres of land to the Ministry of Education and is currently housing National Council for Higher Education, Uganda Nurses Institute and the Inter-University Council of East Africa.

Sources in the Ministry of Education who did not want to be quoted in the story because they do not speak for the ministry, however, said the ministry has a genuine title deed and challenged KDLB to show proof of ownership.

Education Ministry

Mr Alex Kakooza, the Education permanent secretary, told Daily Monitor at the weekend that the land in question belongs to the Ministry of Education.

“We are not aware about Kampala District land Board (KDLB) claims. As the ministry, we have 10 acres on Kyambogo land and it is where we are going to build our headquarters. We are planning to get our consultant to begin construction as soon as possible. Much as KDLB graded part of this land, we are saying this land belongs to us and KCCA will provide documents to KDLB,” Mr Kakooza said.

When asked about Buganda Kingdom claiming Kyambogo University land, including the one Kyambogo gave to the Ministry of Education, Mr Kakooza said this issue has been referred to the office of the Prime Minister to handle.

