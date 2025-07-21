Minister calls for raising retirement age for Anglican clergy in Uganda

A minister has called for the Church of Uganda to revise its retirement age for clergy, suggesting that the current limit of 65 deprives the community of experienced leaders at the peak of their influence.

Speaking Sunday during the 15th episcopal anniversary of Rt Rev Sheldon Mwesigwa, the Bishop of Ankole Diocese, State Minister for Animal Industry Bright Rwamirama urged church authorities to consider lifting the age cap.

“We have a lot to celebrate his legacy,” Rwamirama said of Bishop Mwesigwa.

“But I have only one regret…someone makes a law that affects the bigger part of the community. This thing of retiring clergy at 65 years should be revised and the age uplifted. At this age, you are at your prime,” he added.

The minister’s remarks come two years ahead of Bishop Mwesigwa’s planned retirement, under the church’s mandatory age policy.

Drawing parallels with global practices, Rwamirama said that in countries like the United States, leaders in key institutions often continue serving under contracts beyond standard retirement age.

“In countries like America, leaders in strategic institutions are not retired but retained. I implore Bishop Mwesigwa, when you retire, to go into a position that helps serve the church and community,” he added.

Bishop Mwesigwa, however, defended the retirement age, saying ministry work is mentally and physically demanding, and leaders should have the opportunity to rest and contribute in other ways.

“Serving the ministry is very demanding. You use a lot of energy; the mind needs to rest. You can contribute to society in other ways, and when I retire, I will continue to be useful,” the bishop said.

During the same function, the diocese unveiled a 10-year strategic plan valued at Shs95 billion, prioritising transformation in education, health, tourism, mechanisation, and community livelihoods.

Bishop Mwesigwa revealed that the diocese is planning a factory to produce herbal medicines in collaboration with Indian partners.

Under his tenure, the diocese has overseen the development of key infrastructure in Mbarara City, including commercial buildings, a children’s cancer ward, a radio and TV station, schools, and an eye drop factory.