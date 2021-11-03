Minister calls for training on govt programmes

 State Minister for Environment, Ms Aisha Sekindi.

The State Minister for Environment, Ms Aisha Sekindi, has called for proper planning and training of beneficiaries before government programmes are rolled out.

