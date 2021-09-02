Minister cautions people with disabilities against laziness

By George Muron More by this Author

The State Minister for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) , Ms Hellen Asamo, has cautioned PWDs against laziness.

Speaking during a meeting on the evaluation of the distribution of Covid-19 relief cash to vulnerable people in Soroti City last week, Ms Asamo said people must learn to work irrespective of their physical condition.

“Some of you have accepted to sit idle lamenting instead of doing something. Physical disability is not a vulnerability that prohibits an individual from thinking or working as perceived by others but rather a fashion for walking that does not affect the brain,” she said.

Ms Asamo blamed a section of PWDs for using their disabilities to demand free things.

“I do not believe that disabled people can’t work, some can be artistes, cobblers, farmers, engineers or even doctors, they need to get organised and change their mindset to embrace work,” she said.

Complaint

Her remarks follow complaints raised by PWDs that they were not among the categories of people meant to benefit from the recent Covid-19 relief cash.

Mr Frank Tumwembase, the deputy speaker of Soroti City, who represents the PWDs, accused the government of sidelining them.

“PWDS did not benefit from Covid-19 relief cash, they kept on flocking to my office, but I had no answer for them because our category was omitted at a time when the situation was alarming. I called you (minister) but you did not give me a positive response,” he said.

Mr Tumwembase said people with disabilities are the most vulnerable and need special attention by the government to bail them out.

