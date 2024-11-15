Minister closes two Njeru factories over pollution

Ms Diana Mutasingwa, Minister of State in the Office of the Vice President, has ordered the closure of two factories in Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District, due to alleged pollution.

The factories, Victoria Nile Plastics Ltd and Pramukh Steel Ltd, were accused of directly discharging waste into River Nile.

Ms Mutasingwa made the directive during an inspection on Friday, citing the need to protect the environment.

"We cannot allow industries to compromise the health of our people and the environment," she emphasised.

The closure has left hundreds of workers jobless, with over 400 employees affected at Victoria Nile Plastics Ltd alone. Simon Mukose, Head of Human Resources, announced the closure, stating, "Today, we have decided to close this factory because the Minister made an order to that effect."

Mukose disputed the allegations, claiming the factory has proper waste disposal systems in place.

"It's not true that we discharge water directly into the river because we have a proper lineage of sewage," he said.

Ms Sharon Abetini an employee criticised the closure, saying, "Closure isn't the permanent solution. The Minister should find a way to sort this amicably because many of us have been working here for survival." Abetini and her husband, both employed at the factory, now face an uncertain future.

The Njeru Municipality environment officer, Mr John Busiku, declined to comment on the matter, citing that it was an assessment inspired by the Minister.

This development highlights concerns about pollution and environmental responsibility in Uganda's industrial sector. The Uganda National Bureau of Standards had previously shut down Pramukh Steel Limited for operational violations.