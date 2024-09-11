Minister courts Chinese for green energy investments

State Minister for Investment and Privatisation Evelyn Anite has said “China is a crucial partner in helping Uganda to swiftly transition to green energy use.”

Speaking on Tuesday at the Africa-China investment conference in Wuxi City, southern Jiangsu Province, in eastern China, Anite underscored Uganda’s alignment with what she described as a “sustainable future.”

Anite outlined Uganda’s plan to achieve universal electrification by 2030, a goal that requires significant investment in solar, hydropower, and wind energy.

"Uganda is rich in natural energy resources, and we are fully committed to developing a green economy,” she observed.

Anite further invited Chinese companies to invest in the country’s clean energy infrastructure.

“By investing in our renewable energy sector, Chinese firms can help us meet our growing energy demand sustainably while securing long-term, profitable returns," she stated.

Uganda currently generates around 1,300 MW of power, but with a population of more than 45.9 million people amid growing energy needs, there is pressing demand for additional clean energy sources.

“Government has already laid the groundwork with favourable tariffs, long-term power purchase agreements, and tax incentives for foreign energy investors,” she remarked.

In response, Zhou Yu Qing, the Africa Team Lead at SIMI Group, a top chemical exporter and importer in China, said: “Africa is not just a market but a partner in progress, where mutual growth is cultivated through strategic collaboration.”

“This perfectly reflects our sentiments about the opportunity to invest in this region. We believe that together, we can create significant impact in key sectors, particularly infrastructure, technology, and education,” he added.

On his part, Zhang Wuxu, the general manager of IT firm Iflytek, said: “Innovation in Africa will reshape the future, and it begins with the right investments in people and technology.”

He promised that his company would consider investing in Uganda.

“With the support of visionary leadership like yours, we are confident that our investments will help [country/region] advance in ways that uplift communities, create jobs, and pave the way for long-term prosperity. We look forward to building this bright future together,” he added.