Minister decries continued exploitation of young employees

The State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Ms Sarah Mateke has said that the youth in the country continue to suffer different forms of exploitation including violence and harassment at workplaces.

She said most of the youth are exploited leaving them without hope in the future as most of them struggle to make any savings.

"Inadequate protection of workers from accidents and injuries, delayed compensation of workers for injuries sustained and diseases contracted in the course of employment, negative attitudes towards work by employees, inadequate social security of workers and non-remittance of the contributions are some of the issues in this country," Ms Mateke said while opening a Youth Labour Camp 2023 in Mukono District on Monday.

She said there is also non-issuance of contracts and appointment letters to the workers, continued termination of contracts without observance of the correct procedures, excessively long working hours, and gender-based discrimination among others.

She urged all stakeholders to join hands in addressing the deficits listed above.

"The above deficits are responsibilities of all of us, government, Trade Unions and employers including every person attending this camp. The young workers also need to pay a lot of attention to these deficits since they are the ones most affected," Ms Mateke said.

Minister Mateke said the government with support from various development partners is implementing a number of programmes, which can also help the union members and young workers enhance their income and livelihoods and also get their skills and competencies developed.