Minister directs districts to provide youth office space

The Minister for Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, has directed districts to provide office space to youth leaders.

Mr Magyezi, who was presiding over the belated Youth Day celebrations in Bushenyi District and launching the Bushenyi District Youth Association at the weekend, said youth leaders need offices to be more effective.

“I have heard that you don’t have offices. It is good the chairman of Bushenyi has agreed to give you space for the office. I am going to write to all district chairpersons directing them to have offices for youth. Youth must have an office at every local government unit, not renting because sometimes you can’t find them,” Mr Magyezi said.

Mr Magyezi’s intervention followed complaints from the recently-elected youth leaders. “As youth, we don’t have where to sit. The district has not yet given us office and this makes our coordination hard. There is nowhere to find us when in need. We also need somewhere we can sit and handle our matters,” Mr Nicolas Kananura, the Bushenyi District youth chairperson, said.

Mr Kananura said despite several challenges that include low fund allocation, they have also not been sensitised on government programmes that target the youth.

The Bushenyi District Chairperson, Mr Jafari Basajjabalaba, said he would provide office space for the youth although his decision was subject to district council resolution.

“We have been using the youth as stepping stones to higher offices, only to disappear and return later to use them during the elections. It is high time this stopped,” Mr Basajjabalaba said.

Minister Magyezi also expressed concern over government programmes that focus on alleviating poverty among the youth, saying they are not yielding results.

Mr Magyezi said there is need to improve accountability.

“In the Parish Development Model programme, money is coming directly to the Parish level and 30 percent of this money targets the youth,” he said.