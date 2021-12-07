Minister directs districts to provide youth office space

Local Government minister Raphael Magyezi. PHOTO | FILE

By  Zadock Amanyisa

What you need to know:

  • Bushenyi District Community Development Officer, Mr Basil Muhanguzi, said 179 youth interest groups have benefited from the Youth Livelihood Programme since 2013 and the recovery rate stands at 48.2 percent.

The Minister for Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, has directed districts to provide office space to youth leaders.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.