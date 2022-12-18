Minister, district boss clash over Service Commission

Local Government Minister, Mr Raphael Magyezi has clashed with Lwengo District Chairperson, Mr Ibrahim Kitatta over the status of the District Service Commission (DSC).

Although Mr Kitatta wants the commission disbanded over alleged incompetence and soliciting bribes from job applicants, the minister insists that members of the commission should simply be interdicted to allow investigations into their alleged misconduct.

“The issue of the district service commission should be handled carefully following the reports I have got from Public Service Commission and those of the district,” Mr Magyezi told a district council sitting at Lwengo District headquarters on Friday.

“One of the committee members might have done a mistake, but it doesn’t mean that the whole commission should be disbanded, this should be done while following laws that govern local governments,” he added.

However, Mr Kitatta insists he will go ahead to oppose the excesses of members of the commission.

“Members of the Service Commission should stop extorting money from job applicants, if they go ahead with that, I will continue pushing for their disbandment,” he vowed.

Mr Yusuf Babumba, the DSC chairperson has always refuted the allegations brought against the commission, saying the district chairperson is bent on tarnishing the image of the commission.

The minister was in the district to defuse escalating bickering among political leaders in the area which has stiffed service delivery.

Mr Magyezi said the people of Lwengo need good roads, and clean water among other services and this will only be achieved when all leaders are working together.

According to the Minister, he has learnt that Lwengo leaders are carrying out district work through social media which is tarnishing the district’s image.