Minister: Handshakes spreading illness, avoid them

The State Minister for Karamoja Affairs Ms Florence Nambozo has called upon Ugandans to avoid shaking hands in public if they are to avoid preventable diseases caused by dirt.

While presiding over the launch of the second phase of the Dettol Hygiene Quest on October 17 in Kampala, Ms Nambozo said Ugandans should re-adopt the culture they applied during the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have people who pick their noses everywhere. They sneeze or blow their noses using their hands without washing afterward. You don't know which germs remain on their hands or in the air,” she said.

“I call upon everyone who values their health to avoid unnecessary handshakes. You can politely make a gesture or bow while greeting someone. You never know where their hands have been. People visit washrooms and ignore washing their hands,” she added.

According to Ms Namboozo, many people who do not wash their hands unknowingly spread disease-causing bacteria and viruses through handshakes.

Scientific research supports her concern, showing that contaminated hands can transmit pathogens capable of causing respiratory, urinary, intestinal, skin, and surgical-site infections.

Scientists further recommend regular handwashing as a key preventive measure against the spread of such infections.

The Dettol Hygiene Quest, whose first phase was first unveiled in March, has reached over 750 schools across Ibanda, Rukungiri, Kanungu, Bundibugyo, Rakai, Iganga, and Kamuli districts.

More than 1,500 handwashing facilities have been installed, with each school receiving two tanks; one for boys and another for girls. The program has also trained teachers on hygiene and sanitation practices.

Dr Shamim Nabuuma Kalisa, CEO of Chill Group of Companies, announced that the second phase introduces a new digital innovation; the Dettol Hygiene Quest Chatbot to monitor learner absenteeism and help teachers develop lesson plans.

"This technology can be used by schools in Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania beyond the Hygiene Quest network. It's completely free. As children began washing hands before eating and after using toilets, we saw a drastic decline in diseases and fewer cases of absenteeism,” she said.

Bonface Shaka Onyari, Reckitt Country Director, reaffirmed their commitment to promoting hygiene and protecting families from hygiene-related diseases.