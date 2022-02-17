Minister intervenes in Hoima council fights

Council members during the meeting at the Hoima District headquarters on Monday. The Minister of Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, has convened an emergency meeting of the Hoima District Council. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Francis Mugerwa  &  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • The fight was a result of a disagreement between one of the councillors and the district vice chairperson.  

The Minister of Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, has convened an emergency meeting of the Hoima District Council, two days after some of the councillors traded blows during a sitting on Monday.
Mayhem broke out during a district council sitting when a disagreement between Buraru councillor Patrick Rusoke and the district vice chairperson, Mr Benson Ciche, turned into a physical fight.

