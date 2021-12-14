Minister issues new speed limit ahead of festive season

Works minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala . PHOTO/FILE

By  Roland D. Nasasira

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  Drivers are advised to use a 30km per hour speed limit when driving around public places. 

The Works and Transport minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, has ordered a review of speed limit regulations.
Gen Wamala called for the introduction of a 30km per hour speed limit when driving around public places. 

