Minister Kamuntu shocked by loss

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Mr Ephraim Kamuntu has revealed that he is surprised by the results of his loss of Sheema South Member of Parliament (MP) seat.

Mr Kamuntu said he knew he had overwhelming support on the ground and will investigate what might have gone wrong.

“In my own case yes, I was completely surprised by the results for I know on the ground I had overwhelming support so what might have gone wrong, I will investigate it so that I have the facts. As of now I can take the results by the official returning officer of our area,” Mr Kamuntu said on Friday.

Mr Kamuntu has lost the Sheema South MP seat to Mr Elijah Dickens Mushemeza with a difference of 204 votes according to provisional results. Mr Mushemeza beat four other candidates who were vying for the same seat.

Mr Mushemeza won with 12,862 votes and Mr Kamuntu lost with 12,658 votes as per the provisional results.

The minister has urged all those that are that aggrieved by what came out of the election to seek readdress in the courts of law without violence.

“I want to thank people of Uganda and voters of Sheema South for effectively exercising their democratic right; their constitutional right to choose their leaders in a democratic election in peaceful and orderly manner. I have participated in elections before, this election compared to primary was fairly peaceful and orderly,” Mr Kamuntu said.

He added that, “For those who have not won, I thank them for participating in the election. It is not wining that is important, what is important is participation in any case those who have won would not win if there were no competitors.”







