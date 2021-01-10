Minister Karooro tells US to stop preaching democracy to Ugandans

By Felix Ainebyoona More by this Author

Cabinet Minister in Charge of General Duties, Ms Mary Karooro Okurut has asked the United States of America to stop coming to Uganda to preach democracy- referring to a January 06 incident that saw Pro-Trump supporters breach security and enter the US Capitol during a Congress debate.

Minister Karooro who was at the launch of team Ntambiko that is soliciting for president Museveni’s votes in Bushenyi district at Kantungu said, the Pro-trump Americans recently wanted to burn Congress over election matters days shy of Biden’s inauguration.

‘’The Americans should not come here and try to teach us democracy because after US president Elect Joe Biden was declared, we saw protests everywhere even at Congress. Americans cannot come here to disorganize our peace,” Ms Karooro said at the weekend.

She urged people to vote on January 14 to show the world that there is democracy in Uganda.

‘’When you are in a marathon, there is always a finishing line. But the son of Kaguta has already gone beyond the finish line. So, come out and vote in big numbers to show the whole world how democratic Uganda is,’’ said Ms Karooro

Ms Karooro said opposition candidates are on a mission of ensuring that the president does not get the required 50 per cent.

“They are lying to themselves because Ugandans are ready to vote him overwhelmingly,” She argued.

She alleged, “those contesting with President Museveni always talk about plan B. they are telling you to get pangas and petrol bombs to burn our country down but we should get ready to ensure that their plan B does not work because we do not want chaos.’’

Bushenyi district business-man Hassan Basajjabalaba who also doubles as the NRM district chairman said Ugandans should maintain a revolutionary in power.

“I ask Ugandans to vote for President Museveni so that he can keep leading the country he liberated in 1986,’’ said Mr Basajjabalaba

He added, “President Museveni has portrayed over the years his exemplary leadership not only to Uganda but also on the African continent.’’

Uganda holds presidential polls on January 14 with eleven candidates in the race.