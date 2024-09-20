Minister Kasaija stresses peace as key to tourism growth

The Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Mr Matia Kasaija, has urged Ugandans to maintain peace and security to enhance the country’s tourism industry.

Uganda recently witnessed a series of demonstrations by citizens dissatisfied with service delivery and high levels of corruption.

Additionally, violent murders committed especially by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) have further disrupted peace.

Minister Kasaija made these remarks on Thursday in Kampala during the second annual Tourism Development Programme Review Conference in Kampala.

"Without peace, there will be no tourism, so we must ensure that the country is stable. When I hear people talking about destabilising this country, I wonder what their intentions are. For those seeking to create instability, take note," Mr Kasaija said.

He encouraged those who criticise the government to engage in dialogue and negotiations rather than resort to conflict.

"We need to communicate to find common ground. This talk of fighting only tarnishes our country's image. I've traveled extensively, and I can assure you that Ugandans are perceived as noble and hardworking people eager to lift everyone out of poverty. We must avoid rhetoric about fighting; some of us cannot tolerate it," he stated.

During the event, Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Mr Tom Butime highlighted the ministry's significant progress in improving infrastructure and connectivity. This includes the construction of tourism roads, new flight routes, and the expansion of the international airport, all aimed at boosting tourism.

"Through our conservation efforts, we continue to manage 32 wildlife protected areas and support 13 wildlife sanctuaries and four community conservation areas, while fostering human-wildlife coexistence. We are also developing a diverse range of tourism products to enhance visitors' experiences and satisfaction," Mr Butime said.