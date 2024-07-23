Minister Kasolo,Gen. Kayanja cited in illegal sand mining  in Masaka

The state minister for Micro Finance, Mr Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo and Maj. General Elly Kayanja are among the people implicated in degrading wetlands along Lake Victoria shores in Masaka District.

Both Mr Kasolo and Gen.Kayanja are allegedly engaging in sand mining activities in fragile ecosystems but were never sanctioned by the environment watchdog –National Environment Management Authority (Nema), according to district authorities .

In a report dated June, 6 2024, Ms Rose Nakyejwe, the Masaka District natural resources officer, stated that her department together with the district councilors inspected all activities in wetlands and discovered that sand mining taking place in Mazigo, Nansere and Senero in Bukakkata Sub-County is illegal.

The district team discovered that heaps of murrum were being dumped in wetlands to create access roads and there were also drainage channels and temporary structures constructed at various sand mines for shelter. Also the sand mines lacked good sanitary facilities for proper disposal of human wastes.

“The sand mines pits had not been restricted in ponding of the borrow pits and these are potential hazards to animals and humans,” Ms Nakyejwe said in her report.

One of the environment policemen at an illegal sand mining site on the shores of Lake Victoria in Bukakkata Sub-County, Masaka District on June 25, 2024. PHOTO/ISSA ALIGA

According to the district leaders, of the two illegal sand mining sites along Masaka-Bukakata Road in Mazigo wetland – one belongs to Mr Kasolo and another one is owned by a businessman, Mr Rogers Ssekaayi. In Nansere wetland along Lambu Road, the mining site belongs to Gen. Kayanja while mining site in Senero wetland is for a businesswoman locally known as Mama Jida Nakato. All these activities, Nakyejwe said, are illegal since they violate all environmental regulations.

''Of all the sand mines inspected, none of them had conducted an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment and therefore lacked a certificate of approval from the National Environment Management Authority( Nema) hence all their activities were illegal since they violated the National Environment Act No 5 of 2019 and the National Environment (Environmental Impact Assessment Regulations ) of 1998,” Ms Nakyejwe said in her report to the chief administrative officer ,Mr David Kawooya .

In the report, Ms Nakyejwe recommended that the Environment and National Resources Department undertake a prosecution process for the illegal sand miners in wetlands.

In an interview with Monitor, Mr Kasolo said he applied to Nema to get clearance to excavate sand in Mazigo wetland with guidance of Masaka District natural resources officers ,but was surprised to hear his name mentioned among the individuals operating illegally. ''Am an activist in protecting wetlands and other natural resources and I cannot be the same person engaging in illegal sand mining. Let them [Nema] deal with those degrading the wetlands but not me, whoever is mentioning Kasolo simply wants to tarnish his name," he said.

Meanhwile, Gen.Kayanja has since Sunday not answered repeated calls to his known telephone or called Monitor back.

For Mr Sekaayi, he confirmed owning a titled piece of land in the area, but said part of it lies in Mazigo wetland where he carries mining sand with approval from the Masaka District natural resources office. ''I am aware that Nema closed my mining site and I am ready to correct any mistakes discovered at my site so that normal operations came resume.”

Mr James Bukoma, the commander of the environment protection police unit in Masaka said they have since closed six illegal sand mines and arrested 12 sand miners.

“Also a rice growing farm in Mazigo wetland ,Intaz Rice Farm has been closed for lacking operation permits and failure to follow the environment impact assessment guidelines ,” he said