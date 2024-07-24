Minister Kasolo, Gen Kayanja implicated in illegal sand mining in Masaka

State Minister for Microfinance Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo and Major General Elly Kayanja have been implicated in illegal sand mining activities in fragile ecosystems along Lake Victoria shores in Masaka District.

According to a report by Masaka District natural resources officer, Ms Rose Nakyejwe, both Kasolo and Kayanja are engaging in sand mining without approval from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema).

"The sand mines lacked good sanitary facilities for proper disposal of human wastes, and the pits had not been restricted in ponding of the borrow pits, which are potential hazards to animals and humans," Nakyejwe said in a report dated June 6, 2024.

She added that her department together with the district councilors inspected all activities in wetlands and discovered that sand mining activities taking place in Mazigo, Nansere and Senero in Bukakkata Sub County are illegal.

“The team discovered that heaps of murrum were being dumped in wetlands to create access roads and there were also drainage channels and temporary structures constructed at various sand mines for shelter,” Ms Nakyejwe said.

An illegal sand mining site at the lakeshore in Bukakata sub county in Masaka District. PHOTO | ISSA ALIGA

According to the district leaders, of the two illegal sand mining sites along Masaka-Bukakata Road in Mazigo wetland – one belongs to Mr Kasolo and another on is owned by a businessman, Mr Rogers Ssekaayi. In Nansere wetland along Lambu Road, the mining site belongs to Gen. Kayanja while mining site in Senero wetland is for a businesswoman locally known as Mama Jida Nakato. All these activities, Nakyejwe said are illegal since they violate all environment regulations.

Mr Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo. Photo/Courtesy

However, in an interview with the Monitor on Tuesday, MR Kasolo denied the allegations, saying he applied for clearance from Nema and was surprised to hear his name mentioned among those operating illegally.

"I am an activist in protecting wetlands and other natural resources, and I cannot be the same person engaging in illegal sand mining. Let them [Nema] deal with those degrading the wetlands but not me, whoever is mentioning Kasolo simply wants to tarnish his name," he said.

Gen Kayanja has since Sunday not answered our repeated calls to his known telephone number or called back.

Maj Gen (Rtd) Elly Kayanja

Another individual implicated, Rogers Ssekaayi, confirmed owning a titled piece of land in the area and said he was willing to correct any mistakes discovered at his site.

''I am aware that Nema closed my mining site and I am ready to correct any mistakes discovered at my site so that normal operations can resume."









The environment protection police unit in Masaka has since closed six illegal sand mines and arrested 12 sand miners.

"We will continue to crack down on those degrading our environment," said Commander James Bukoma.