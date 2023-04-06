Minister Kitutu appears in court over Karamoja iron sheets 

Karamoja Affairs Minister, Mary Goretti Kitutu has been produced in the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo, Kampala where she’s expected to be paraded before a magistrate for allegedly diverting iron sheets meant for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme.

The minister who has spent two nights in police cells was driven into the court premises at 12:11pm in a police car with a scarf over her head as journalists scampered to take pictures of her.

According to the charge sheet that this publication has seen, Ms Kitutu, 61, was slapped with two counts of causing loss of public property and conspiracy to defraud.

She’s jointly charged with her brother, Mr Naboya Kitutu Micheal, 52, a peasant and Mr Joushua Abaho, 46, Senior Assistant Secretary, Ministry of Karamoja Affairs in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Mr Abaho faces two separate charges of corruption while Mr Naboya faces a separate charge of receiving stolen property.

The minister alongside Mr Abaho, are jointly charged with a separate offence of conspiracy to defraud.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) under the charge of loss of public property, contends that between June 2022 and January 2023, at the OPM stores Namanve, Mukono District, the minister caused loss of public property in form of 9,000 prepainted iron gauge 28 by diverting the said iron sheets from the intended purpose of benefiting the Karamoja community empowerment programme to her own benefit and to the benefit of third parties, having reason to believe that such act would result into loss of the said property.

Under count two, she is accused causing the loss of 5,500 iron sheets.

Under the charge of conspiracy to defraud, the minister and Mr Abaho, between June 2022 and January 2023, allegedly conspired to defraud beneficiaries under the Karamoja community empowerment programme of 9,000 prepainted iron sheets.

Under count five, Kitutu's brother is accused of receiving stolen property between the June 2022 and January 2023 at Situmi Village Bukhawekha Sub County, Namisindwa District received 100 pre-coated iron sheets from OPM, having reason to believe the same to have been feloniously obtained.

Meanwhile, Mr Abaho who alone faces two corruption charges, according to the chief government prosecutor, at Namanve stores, being a public official, diverted 9,000 prepainted iron sheets belonging to the State which were meant for Karamoja empowerment program for purposes unrelated to those for which they were intended for the benefit of third parties which he received by virtue of his position for custody and distribution under the Karamoja community empowerment program.

The suspects are now in the court holding cells awaiting to be arraigned before the magistrate.

Ms Kitutu is accused of failing to deliver iron sheets and other relief items meant for Karamoja, some of which she allegedly diverted to non-intended beneficiaries, including her close relatives.

