Minister launches system to enhance local govt revenue

The Minister for Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, has launched the Sustainable Development through Improved Local Governances (SDLG) programme, aimed at capacity building in local governments.

The five-year programme was initiated by VNG International, who are experts in strengthening democratic local government in developing countries, together with the Netherland minister of Foreign Affairs.

It focuses on security and rule of law, migration, local revenue mobilisation and integrated water management.

The programme will provide new digital systems to support local governments in revenue mobilisation in districts of Kalangala, Kasese, Bushenyi, and West Nile.

“The world is changing, and growing very fast, the population and technology are also growing. Local governments should not be left behind. Be part of the technological revolution in terms of revenue, management, governance, relationship with communities and in terms of council meetings. You can even have these meetings on Zoom,” he said.

The minister added: “This is the first project I have seen which is saying you can achieve sustainable development through local government. To start with local governments as a mechanism of achieving sustainable development is going to be an interesting venture”.

He applauded the VNG and the Netherland Foreign Minister for the initiative, saying it is a unique programme, which establishes belief in local governments as a basis for sustainable development.

Mr Magyezi urged the programme team to link the initiative to Parish Development Model and sustainable development goals and pledged his full support.

“Let’s commit ourselves to succeed, SDLG has to succeed, there is no room for failure and as a minister, I will give you all the full support that you will require. I urge you all the nine local governments to help me emphasize your commonalities/strengths, not your differences or interests,” he said.

While speaking at the event, the director of SDLG programme, Mr Karim Bouka, appreciated the minister for allowing them to take part in this initiative. “Our major focus is inclusiveness and accountability. We thank the ministry of local government for taking part in the launch of this programme and also his commitment to supporting us,” he said.

Engagements

Meanwhile, the SDLG programme coordinator in Uganda, Mr Sam Ejibua, said the programme creates engagements to solve local government problems.

“We want to design approaches for local governments to deal with the encumbrances that local governments face in collecting revenue and some of them relate to national policies,” Mr Ejibua said.

He added: “We want local governments to be strong enough to identify revenue sources, to mobilise and manage them efficiently. When they do that well then we will know that they can allocate the money they have mobilised in the right places and ultimately will lead to local economic development.”

Mr Ejibua said the initiative is less costly and associations can use their structures to mobilise members to improve their performance in governance or revenue mobilisation.

He also added that they would work with different structures of the central government such as ministry of local government, local government finance commission and the Office of the Prime Minister.

Kalangala Town Council mayor Stephen Kizza said the programme would solve internal weaknesses in their revenue collection system.

“In Kalangala, we don’t have that data bank. We have internal weaknesses like corruption and money swindling because our system of collecting taxes is done manually. We would wish to have a digital system and also our people would wish to pay through mobile money but the system is not yet digitalised. I believe with the support of the SDLG, there will be improvement,” Mr Kizza said.





Digital tax collection

The programme is initiated in different countries in Africa and Middle East countries, including Burundi, Mali, Palestine, Somalia, South Sudan, Iraq and Mozambique.