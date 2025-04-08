Minister Lugoloobi calls for improved statistical coordination in Uganda

The State Minister for Finance and Planning, Amos Lugoloobi, has urged the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) to strengthen its administrative data collection systems to meet international standards and ensure the provision of reliable statistics for evidence-based planning and decision-making across the country.

“Government is very passionate and committed towards strengthening the national statistical system, because these statistics are collected through a system, from the grassroots and feed the centre, …….The units from those sources being so many, need to be heavily coordinated and strengthened to generate quality statistics that we are looking for because quality statistics remain an integral part of both national and international development agenda,” Mr Lugoloobi said.

He made the remarks while officiating a high-level engagement meeting between UBOS and members of the Parliamentary Committee on Budget and the Committee on Finance, Planning and Economic Development on Monday in Wakiso District.

“This has led to the transformation and modernisation of the national statistical system which makes it more responsive to data needs, especially for public policy formulation, planning and decision making at all levels….., we use data in planning, the recent NDP that we approved was a product of the data generated by UBOS,” he added.

UBOS Executive Director Chris Mukiza announced that the Bureau would soon open regional offices in Mbarara and Gulu to improve data collection and coordination with local governments.

“We have distributed the tablets that UBOS procured for the Census at the parish, Sub County and district level to ensure that vital statistics are collected and administrative data. We are currently conducting Baseline Education Census 2025 (BEC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Sports [in] all schools and institutions in the formal education system in the country,” Mr Mukiza said.

As part of its ongoing efforts to provide comprehensive statistics, UBOS is also preparing to conduct an Aquaculture Census in May to gather data on aquaculture operations, alongside an ongoing Labour Market Survey to track changes in the structure and composition of Uganda’s labour market.

Mr Amos Kankunda, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee, emphasized the need for precision in data collection to avoid misrepresentation of national statistics.

“Just not putting one figure in a number can give a different impression of the statistics we want to have, we want to pray that this Bureau that we are supporting as a nation, as leaders, always provides us with accurate information, of course you cannot plan for anything unless you know it,” Mr Kankunda said.

He further stressed the role of accurate data in planning for poverty alleviation and inclusive development:

“As a nation, we pay attention to population, the majority of the people that want to move from the poverty bracket to a better living, this can only be done through accurate information and if you don't know it, you cannot plan for it,” he added.