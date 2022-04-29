Minister Magezi warns PDM chiefs on fake academic papers

The Local Government Minister, Mr Raphael Magezi has asked parish chiefs with fake academic qualifications to “find their way out” ahead of the Parish Development Model (PDM) program saying “government will not allow workers with wanting qualifications to run a sensitive program.”

Mr Magezi was speaking to a section of parish chiefs and town agents from Western Uganda in a meeting held at Bushenyi District multi-purpose hall on Thursday.

During the meeting, Mr Magezi said that it is the first time the government of Uganda is rolling out a wealth creation program to run at parish level and its handlers must be learned citizens ready to embrace technology.

"Some of you bribed service commissions because you saw parish model funds coming but I can assure you that you will be eliminated. Some of you lack in academic qualifications and don't even have advanced level papers,” he said.

He added: “You will be asked to leave those jobs because we want someone who is able to use an iPad and account… someone who can carry do balance sheet and account for money.”

The local government Minister also warned the PDM chiefs against excessive alcoholism and absenteeism from duty as he urged accountability.

"In Mbarara City, some government workers distributed market stalls amongst themselves. This is the first time government is injecting Shs100million at parish level meaning someone with a long hand will have problems with this money," he noted

Mr Magezi encouraged parish chiefs to further their studies to be able to tap bigger opportunities.