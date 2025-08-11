Minister Mao’s near-death experience while still a baby

When the current Justice Minister Norbert Mao was eight months old in 1967, his biological mother abandoned him alone in a house in Mbarara before she mysteriously disappeared to an unknown place.

His father, an army officer, was away to his routine work. He returned later that evening, to the shock of his abandoned son, who had cried a lot, soiled himself, and survived being burned by fire since he was not attended to for the greater part of the day.

“So, he (his father) picks up the son (Mao), cleans him and puts him in a Pito Volkswagen and starts a journey from Mbarara to Gulu, a journey of over 500 kilometers away. I don’t think my mother had the thoughts of ending my life since she had at her disposal tools like knives, but didn’t use them against me, but my father did,” Minister Mao said

“When he (Mao’s father) reached the Karuma falls, he stopped the car, looked at this thing (baby Mao), opened the door, and then looked at the raging waters. This was towards the end of 1967, when the infant mortality rate was very high, and the chance of a child without a mother surviving was very low, so the so-called six killer diseases were prevalent. He had an idea that maybe I should end it easily in any case, I already know what is going to happen to this thing, but he made a positive choice and took me to his mother, who wasn’t a young woman, and she told me she breastfed me.”

Minister Mao’s touching story that he shared at a Reproductive Justice Litigation Baraza in Wakiso District last week, organized by a civil society organization, Ahaki, of how he survived being killed at infancy by his parents, is not an isolated matter.

Supreme Court Justice, Prof Lillian Tibatemwa-Ekirikubinza said that while doing her PhD, her research focused on and it involved interviewing several women in prison facing the charges of infanticide.

Infanticide is the crime of a child before their first birthday, most especially by its biological mother.

One of the many examples of infanticide cases that Justice Tibatemwa came across during her research was of a young woman with a disability who got pregnant and was sent away by the man who had made her pregnant. The young woman decided to go and stay with her brother. The brother was married, and his wife didn’t like her sister-in-law, probably because she had a disability.

When the time of giving birth came, her sister-in-law refused to take her to the hospital. She also refused to help her deliver the baby, and she struggled on her own until she gave birth. Unfortunately, immediately after delivering the baby, she killed it. She was tried in courts of law before being sentenced to five years in jail.

The second example that Justice Tibatemwa cited from her research was that of a 20-year-old girl who got pregnant with the man responsible, denying anything to do with her.

At the time of pregnancy, she was living in Lira City with her biological parents, and soon after delivery, her father banished her and her newborn baby. She has no option but to stay in their village. She had never lived in the village as she had spent most of her time in the town life of Lira. So while in the village, on the day she was left alone with her newborn, she threw it in a pit latrine.

Quoting the court record, Justice Tibatemwa said during the court proceedings, the prosecutor argued that the accused was embarrassed by the child, a bastard, and her parents were not happy with her. They were not prepared to look after the child, and in desperation, she decided to end her child’s life.

Then the defense lawyer prayed for leniency and said her parents' attitude, especially on the material day, made her lose her sense of proportion; the child's father was of no assistance.

Singling out the Lira City incident, Justice Tibatemwa said, the trial judge acknowledged that the girl must have acted in desperation because of the atmosphere that surrounded her while pregnant and while giving birth.

“So far so good, but then he (the trial judge) goes on to say the accused, being the very mother of this very young baby, should have been the last person to want to wipe him from the face of the earth. But he then changes the course and says, in my view, her parents’ attitude was quite proper in that no parent worth his name would like to have a daughter of loose character bearing children out of wedlock. He then sentenced her to 18 months of imprisonment,” Justice Tibatemwa quotes the record of a fellow Judge in Lira.



She had earlier quoted the law on infanticide, which states that the legal presumption is that a woman who kills her child does so as a result of mental health challenges that can occur as a result of delivery.

“…That is why we should talk about contested justice. If the law assumes that the reason is mental imbalance, why is it a crime, but it’s a crime capable of imprisonment for life because infanticide is considered man slaughter,” she asked.

It’s against this background that Justice Tibatemwa scoffed at her fellow judicial officers who turn a blind eye to what the legal position is regarding the reasons behind infanticide and go on to make pronouncements with a patriarchal attitude.

“In the Lira incident, the judge acknowledged that the girl must have acted in desperation because of the atmosphere that surrounded her. So far, so good, but then he goes on to say the accused, being the very mother of this very young baby, should have been the last person to want to wipe him from the face of the earth. But he then changes the course and says, in my view, her parents’ attitude was quite proper in that no parent worth his name would like to have a daughter of loose character bearing children out of wedlock. He then sentenced her to 18 months of imprisonment,” she scoffed at her fellow judges.

Adding: “The judge’s attitude and pronouncements are a representation of the hypocrisy of a wider patriarchal society and its attendant laws. A society that punishes a girl for engaging in premarital sex by regarding her as loose, a disgrace, by chasing her out of school without hope of ever resuming her education, by chasing her away from home while keeping a blind eye on her partner, sometimes, a married and much older man.”

Dr Moses Mulumba, the executive director of Ahaki, explained that there was a need to find solutions, including revisiting the colonial laws that are behind women being in prison, even when it's believed that some women develop mental challenges that trigger the commission of certain crimes, including infanticide.

“We have realized that in many cases, women are punished for being women, and our message is that we need to think about ways in which we revisit the laws, policies that lead women into prisons. There are so many situations when women are taken to prison even when the law recognizes that the woman has a mental problem, and they still convict them,” Dr Mulumba said.



Giving a narrative of her prison experience as a woman at the baraza, Ms Winnie Byanyima, the executive director of UNAIDS, recalled how on September 11, 2001, when America was hit by terrorists, she had been arrested and was being held at Jinja Road Police Station in Kampala.

Her crime was the disappearance of her husband, Dr Kizza Besigye, who had escaped and gone out of the country.

“I’m going to start by reflecting on what happened on September 11. I'm sure all of you know that date. On September 11, everybody knows the world changed because of the bombing of the Twin Towers. When all that was happening, I never saw it. I was in jail. I was in prison, I didn’t steal anything, I didn’t rape a man, I was there for political reasons,” Ms Byanyima said.

She continued: “I was disagreeing with President Museveni, and you know he is a coward, when you don’t agree with you, he imprisons you.”



She recalled how she was in the police cells with three other women who had been arrested for flimsy reasons.

One of the women she recalled had been accused of burglary after she took away all the property from her house after she got angry on hearing that her husband had married another woman.

The other had been arrested for being idle and disorderly after the police found her practicing prostitution on Kampala streets.

Briefly, the woman arrested for prostitution was that she was previously working as a maid for a couple, but the man of the house started sleeping with her, and when the wife found out, she beat her badly, and she escaped to the street since she didn’t have anywhere to run to.



Ms Janet Ramatoulie, the Vice Chairperson, African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, opined that the sexual and reproductive rights of incarcerated women across the majority of prison facilities in Africa are violated, including not providing them with pads during their menstrual periods.

But in rebuttal, Mr Frank Baine, the spokesperson of the Uganda Prisons, said the sexual and reproductive rights of incarcerated women are catered for by the prisons in terms of providing them with pads for their menstrual periods.

“There is no female inmate in the reproduction group who doesn’t get pads during that period of the month. The OC ensures that they get them. However, when it comes to conjugal rights, those ones they don’t get them.” Mr Baine said.

Going forward

Minister pledged that such women will be helped by the government by among others, by providing them with free legal aid since the majority of them are poor enough to afford hiring a private lawyer. He also suggested that those who feel to get rid of their children can leave them at Watoto Church, which cares for abandoned children.