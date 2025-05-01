Minister Mayanja halts eviction of 20,000 Hoima residents

The State Minister for Land, Housing and Urban Development Dr. Sam Mayanja, has halted the eviction of more than 20,000 residents in Kabaale Sub-county, Hoima District, who are facing the threat of forceful eviction from their ancestral land.

The affected residents hail from the five villages of Ngemwa, Nyakasinini, Kigaaga B, Nzorobi, and Nkwaki, all located in Nzorobi Parish. The land in question, measuring approximately 10 square miles, borders the Bugoma Forest Reserve.

The community, which has lived in the area since the 1940s, claims that on January 15, 2025, officials from the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom arrived with surveyors and attempted to survey the land without the residents’ consent.









Alarmed, the locals petitioned various government offices, including the Ministry of Lands, seeking intervention to halt any possible eviction. Residents in the affected villages had started vacating the land, while others had abandoned agriculture following several threats of eviction from Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom officials claiming ownership of the said land.

Addressing the affected residents at Nzorobi trading center in Nzorobi Parish, Kabaale Sub County, on Tuesday, Minister Mayanja assured the residents that no one would evict them from their land and ordered them to return and resume cultivation.

He informed the residents that prior to visiting the site, he had a meeting with Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom officials who informed him that the kingdom does not own the land where the residents have settled for decades.

“I have held a meeting with the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom officials who informed me that the kingdom does not own land where the residents have settled for decades,” Mr Mayanja revealed.

The Minister has also instructed the Police in the district to arrest one Mr Joseph Twegonze, whom the Kingdom has described in its letter as an impostor who has claimed to be a lands officer of the cultural institution, whereas not.

They noted that Twegonze has been moving with a team of surveyors in the area, threatening to evict locals. The Minister directed the DPC Hoima to arrest him immediately.

“I want to direct the Hoima District Police Commander to immediately arrest Joseph Twegonze, who has been claiming to be the kingdom’s land officer, yet he is not. The kingdom, in its letter, has described him as an impostor,” said the Minister.

However, Twegonze dismissed the allegations against him, arguing that the king appointed him to work as a lands officer and forest supervisor.

“'I’m not an impostor. I was appointed by His Royal Majesty, the Omukama to work as Lands and Forest Supervisor,” he stated.

Mr Pius Wakabi, the Bugahya County Member of Parliament, said the affected residents have settled on the land for decades, wondering how the kingdom officials have started claiming it. He has asked the government to provide free land titles to the residents to help them protect their land from grabbers and speculators.

“The affected residents have settled on the land for decades, and I am wondering how the Kingdom officials started claiming it,” Wakabi noted.

Mr. Uthman Mubarak Mugisa, the Hoima District Chairperson, informed the minister that residents in several other villages in the district are on the verge of being evicted from their ancestral land by people who fraudulently acquired land titles, tasking the minister to immediately intervene and have all fraudulently acquired titles in the district revoked.

He has requested the government to issue land titles for the residents in the district at a cheaper price.

“Residents in several other villages in the district are on the verge of being evicted from their ancestral land by people who fraudulently acquired land titles,” Mugisa unveiled.

Mr. Nathan Aheebwa, a resident of Nzorobi, and other residents say that since January, when the Kingdom officials started claiming the land, residents in the area have not had peace. They explained that many have started vacating the land they had settled on for decades, fearing being forcefully evicted from their land.

“Since January when the Kingdom officials started claiming the land in our area, we have not had peace,” they narrated.

Mr. Amlan Tumusiime, the RDC Kikuube, said some property was returned to the kingdom, like the Kyangwali Ancestral Land, but not the land in Zorobi.

“There is some property that was returned to the kingdom by the government, like the Kyangwali Ancestral Land, but the land in Zorobi Parish is not part of it,” Tumusiime explained.

However, despite the minister’s pronouncement, the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom officials did not show up for the meeting that the Minister held with the affected residents.