Minister Musenero tips scientists on climate change

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr Monica Musenero, has said that embracing climate change as an opportunity, resilience, determination, creativity, and motivation are key aspects in solving the challenge of climate change in Africa.

Dr Musenero was on Saturday giving a keynote address at the 2025 joint Society for the Advancement of Science in Africa (SASA) annual international scientific conference hosted by Kabale University that was attended by online and physical scientists from South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Canada, United States of America, United Kingdom and Uganda among others.

The theme of the conference was ‘The Role of Science, Technology and Innovation in unlocking the potential of science across Africa to mitigate the impact of climate change and Create Regenerative Solutions for Holistic Wellbeing’.

“Climate change is a challenge and a threat because of denial, fear, procrastination and frustration. Acceptance by embracing the challenge as an opportunity, resilience by bouncing back from setbacks and obstacles, determination by focusing on finding solutions, creativity by thinking outside the box to find innovative solutions and motivation by using the challenge as a driving force is the way forward,” Dr Musenero said in her address through a zoom link connection.

According to her, the difference between developed and underdeveloped countries can largely be explained by how they have harnessed science, technology and innovations for economic development. She said her ministry aims at making Uganda a net source of climate technology by fostering a sustainable climate innovation ecosystem that can drive positive environmental impact while also unlocking economic and social benefits.

While officiating at the opening of the conference on Friday, the executive director of the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), Dr Akankwansa Barirega noted that it is important to reduce global emissions to live in a better world.

Some of the participants who physically attended the 2025 joint Society for the Advancement of Science in Africa (SASA) annual international scientific conference at Kabale University on April 26, 2025. PHOTO/ ROBERT MUHEREZA





“The combined emissions of Africa account for less than 12 per cent of global emissions, but it is suffering the most brutal effects of climate change. African efforts to combat climate change must be science-led. Fragmented approaches should be replaced with evidence-based, innovation-based solutions. To solve the global climate crisis, cross-sector collaborations should be embraced. Solutions should be grounded in community-based realities,” Dr Akankwasa said.



He added that the universities and other research communities should be the key leaders in bringing about this transformation by encouraging researchers to engage in participatory research.