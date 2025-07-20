Minister Musenero urges Ugandans to embrace locally developed technologies

Ugandans have been urged to break the chains of over-dependence on imported technologies and embrace locally developed innovations to improve national economic development.

The Minister for Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr. Monica Musenero, emphasised that Ugandans should be patriotic and intentionally consume locally made technologies like phones, computers, and phone applications.

Dr. Musenero noted that Ugandans have the "eclipse problem," where they only want the finished product, the best one, and the easiest one to acquire.

"It may not be as efficient as WhatsApp or the current TikTok or even Apple phones, but even these developers also started like that, and you were willing to tolerate its inefficiencies. Why don't you tolerate ours too and give us an opportunity to grow?" she asked.

The Minister warned that Uganda risks long-term poverty if it continues to consume foreign technologies without building its own. "A country can be digitally connected but still economically disconnected if it doesn't produce, capture, and retain digital value," she said. Dr. Musenero made the process of digital migration, the stakes are even higher. "If we do not participate in creation or production and also in adding value, using it for something that brings money from outside the country, into the country, then in the end, we end up costing our country," she said.

Dr. Musenero emphasized that every time Ugandans pay for Netflix, Google Drive, ChatGPT, or a betting app, they are financing someone else's intellectual property. "Even my village boy who never finished primary school is unknowingly paying licensing fees to foreign developers. That is how deep this problem runs," she said.

The Executive Director of the National Information and Technology Authority - Uganda (NITA-U), Mr. Hatwib Mugasa, emphasized the need to help more IT personnel fully maximize their potential if the country is to harness opportunities in the digital economy. "Government is stepping up with data centers, digital ID systems, and integrated services to ease doing business. But innovation must be intentional; know your target customer, build for real problems, and apply AI and tech meaningfully, especially in agriculture and service delivery," Mr. Mugasa said.

The remarks were made during the closure of the 2nd National ICT Summit 2025 in Kampala, which attracted over 40 exhibitors, including start-up innovators in business, transport, agriculture, health, tourism, and communication. The summit was held under the theme "Harnessing digital innovation for sustainable economic growth."



